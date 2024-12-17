Dubai, UAE – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and Al Sorouh Hospitality Development Real Estate today announced the signing of Waldorf Astoria Bahrain Bay in the heart of Manama, marking the brand’s debut in Bahrain. The landmark signing will bring Waldorf Astoria’s signature service and sophisticated accommodations to Bahrain Bay, one of the capital’s most exclusive districts.

Waldorf Astoria Bahrain Bay will be located next to The Avenues - Bahrain, a premier waterfront shopping and leisure destination which includes a mix of luxury retail, high-street shopping and entertainment areas. It will also be in close proximity to Bahrain Financial Harbour, the country’s main commercial district, and will have easy access to the highways which connect Bahrain to Saudi Arabia.

Chris Nassetta, President & CEO, Hilton, said, "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Mr. Mohammed Alshaya, his team and Al Sorouh Hospitality Development Real Estate to introduce Waldorf Astoria to Bahrain for the first time. As Bahrain continues to grow and diversify its tourism offerings, we see tremendous opportunities to expand our portfolio. Waldorf Astoria Bahrain Bay will embody the luxury and excellence that travelers expect from our globally renowned brand. We eagerly anticipate the opening of this magnificent new property in the coming years."

A refined haven in the heart of the city, Waldorf Astoria Bahrain Bay will feature 120 elegantly designed rooms and apartments. Continuing the brand’s globally renowned seamless service, each guest will be assigned a Personal Concierge who will meticulously attend to every detail of their stay from pre-arrival to post-departure.

Building on Waldorf Astoria’s legacy of culinary excellence, the hotel will offer a carefully curated range of food and beverage options including a brasserie, a specialty rooftop bar and the brand’s famed Peacock Alley. The property will also feature elevated amenities including two pools, a fitness centre, a spa and three state-of-the-art meeting rooms equipped with the latest technology.

Mr. Mohammed Alshaya, Chairman of Al Sorouh Hospitality Development Real Estate, said: “We are pleased to once again partner with Hilton to bring Waldorf Astoria’s iconic hospitality to the region. Waldorf Astoria Bahrain Bay will be part of Phase 2 extension of The Avenues – Bahrain and will play a key role as we endeavour to make the development one of the most sought-after destinations for shoppers and travellers in the country and beyond.”

The announcement strengthens Hilton’s enduring partnership with Alshaya Group and its affiliated companies, which already includes two hotels at The Avenues – Kuwait, including Waldorf Astoria Kuwait, and three hotels at The Avenues – Riyadh across a range of brands, also including Waldorf Astoria as well as Canopy by Hilton.

Waldorf Astoria Bahrain Bay will join three other Hilton properties currently operating in the Kingdom. For more information about Hilton and Waldorf Astoria, visit stories.hilton.com.

