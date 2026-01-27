Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Wadata 1021 AS, a Norwegian AI infrastructure company, today announced the launch of Wadata 1021 | Offshore AI, a new global AI infrastructure platform designed as a full hyperscale AI data-centre environment and built to address one of the most critical structural constraints facing artificial intelligence: energy availability, reliability, and scalability. The initiative is entering an initial capital formation phase, with participation open to institutional investors and strategic partners aligned with long-term AI and energy infrastructure deployment.

The GCC, with Abu Dhabi, UAE planned as a strategic anchor, provides an aligned ecosystem spanning energy, capital, and AI policy to support the initiative’s long-term vision: “To make energy-led infrastructure the foundation of scalable, sovereign artificial intelligence.” As artificial intelligence scales rapidly across governments, industries, and sovereign programmes, energy availability, long-term price stability, and cooling efficiency have overtaken chips and algorithms as the primary bottlenecks. Conventional onshore data-centre models are increasingly constrained by grid congestion, land scarcity, permitting delays, regulatory complexity, and rising power costs, limiting large-scale AI deployment and institutional investment.

Wadata 1021 | Offshore AI introduces a new AI infrastructure asset class built from the ground up around energy. The platform integrates energy-abundant offshore and coastal environments, hybrid and sustainable energy systems engineered for AI baseload demand, natural cooling advantages that materially reduce power intensity, and modular, rapidly deployable AI infrastructure independent of congested grids.

Of the planned 53-gigawatt system capacity, each Offshore AI platform is designed around approximately 300 megawatts of dedicated energy, with clusters of four platforms forming gigawatt-class AI infrastructure nodes that scale globally toward a long-term investment framework of approximately USD 277 billion.

Wadata 1021 Offshore AI Energy Systems

Founded in Norway, one of the world’s most energy-secure and technologically advanced jurisdictions, Wadata 1021 AS is establishing its global headquarters in the GCC, combining engineering discipline and energy expertise with strategic reach to support global deployment and scale.

“The future of AI will be decided by energy, not algorithms alone. Wadata 1021 is a structural response to that reality, enabling scalable, resilient, and sovereign-aligned AI infrastructure,” said Elo Hansen-Yahiya, Founder & Group Executive Chairman.

Wadata 1021 | Offshore AI is being positioned in connection with an initial USD 15 billion soft-round capital programme, forming part of a broader long-term deployment framework with an intermediate targeted capacity of up to USD 35 billion.

The initiative, including its core architecture, energy-integration frameworks, and deployment model, is currently under formal legal intellectual property registration.

Wadata 1021 AS operates within the broader Wadata Capital platform, with Wadata Capital Global currently under establishment in the GCC, where the platform intends to base its global headquarters and support long-term AI, Deep Tech, software, and energy-linked infrastructure investments.