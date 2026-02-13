DHAHRAN - Saudi Aramco and Microsoft have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore digital initiatives aimed at accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence in the industrial sector and supporting workforce development in the Kingdom.

Under the MoU, Saudi Aramco plans to explore a suite of AI-enabled industrial solutions based on Microsoft Azure technologies to improve operational efficiency, enhance global competitiveness, and develop new models for technology-enabled energy and industrial systems, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Additionally, Saudi Aramco and Microsoft are exploring programmes to accelerate the development of digital and technical skills across the Kingdom, including building capabilities in AI engineering, cybersecurity, data governance, and product management.