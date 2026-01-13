MUSCAT - Oman’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry has attracted more than RO 65 million in investment, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing segments of the digital economy, according to Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

Addressing the media on Monday, January 12, 2026, Al Maawali outlined several flagship initiatives shaping Oman’s artificial intelligence ecosystem, led by the Oman Digital Triangle Initiative, which aims to develop three geographically distributed but digitally connected zones serving as a regional gateway for cloud computing, artificial intelligence and advanced digital services.

“The Oman Digital Triangle Initiative is designed to position the Sultanate of Oman as a regional hub for cloud computing and artificial intelligence, supported by green data centres, global connectivity through submarine cables and fibre optics and a regulatory environment that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship”, he said.

He also highlighted the Green AI Alliance, describing it as the first initiative of its kind in the region. “The Green AI Alliance brings together government entities, the private sector and academic institutions specialising in data centres, artificial intelligence and energy, with the goal of supporting environmentally sustainable AI development”, he explained.

In addition, the Ministry announced the establishment of a dedicated artificial intelligence zone to attract AI-focused institutions and startups from Oman, the Middle East and Africa.

“The dedicated AI zone will support investment, localisation of advanced technologies and the creation of high-quality, specialised jobs for Omanis”, the Minister added.

The briefing also included the launch of the AI Studio, an innovation platform connecting experts with government entities, the private sector and academia.

“AI Studio serves as a collaborative platform to develop practical AI solutions, provide advisory services, training programmes and awareness workshops”, he said.

The Minister further revealed the launch of the Omani Language Model ‘Mueen’, an AI-powered model developed to reflect Omani linguistic and cultural characteristics. The model has been initially deployed for government use, with plans to expand its applications across multiple sectors. As of 2025, the number of AI-specialised companies reached 46, with AI startup growth of 38 per cent between 2024 and May 2025.

