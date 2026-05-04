International Heavy Equipment (IHE), the authorised dealer for Volvo Trucks in Oman, has highlighted Volvo’s latest global launch of electric heavy-duty trucks featuring driving ranges of up to 700 km, improved performance and enhanced operational flexibility.

While the new electric models are not yet available in the Sultanate of Oman, the announcement reflects the accelerating shift towards electrification in commercial transport worldwide. As the sole distributor for Volvo Group Trucks & Buses, Renault Trucks, and Eicher Trucks & Buses, IHE - which also specialises in construction, industrial, and oil & gas equipment - continues to monitor developments in international vehicle technologies as part of its ongoing engagement with global industry trends.

The launch marks a significant step in Volvo Trucks’ push to expand zero-emission transport solutions across long-haul and regional freight segments, with the new range positioned to broaden the viability of electric trucks for a wider set of commercial applications.

At the centre of the launch is the new Volvo FH Aero Electric, which is capable of travelling up to 700 km on a single charge and is designed for long-distance operations. The model incorporates a new e-axle drivetrain technology that increases battery capacity and supports megawatt charging, enabling batteries to be replenished from 20% to 80% in around 50 minutes.

“We’re really sharpening our offering here. We are broadening it and making electric solutions possible for an even wider range of transport assignments,” said Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks, pointing out that it has never been easier to replace diesel trucks with electric ones.

Alongside the long-distance model, Volvo Trucks has also introduced upgraded versions of its heavy-duty electric range — the Volvo FH Electric, Volvo FM Electric and Volvo FMX Electric. These next-generation models offer ranges of up to 470 km and feature a redesigned driveline that improves flexibility and allows operation of auxiliary equipment such as mixers and cranes without additional motors.

All newly launched trucks are equipped with advanced gearboxes optimised for electric propulsion, delivering smoother driving, reduced noise and improved energy efficiency. With power outputs reaching up to 731 horsepower in some configurations, the trucks are engineered to match or exceed the productivity of traditional diesel vehicles.

The new electric range will be introduced in global markets starting in 2026, as Volvo Trucks continues its push toward a fossil-free transport future, targeting net-zero emissions by 2040.

About IHE

As a key entity within The Zubair Corporation’s Mobility & Equipment sector, IHE has established its credentials as a leading provider of heavy equipment and commercial vehicle solutions in Oman. The company operates from its headquarters in Ghala Industrial Area, with branches in Athaiba, Sohar, Salalah, and Duqm.