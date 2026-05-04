Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG), the UAE’s national food champion, and NRTC Group, one of the region’s leading fresh fruits and vegetables companies, have entered a joint venture to launch Al Ain Taaza, a new ultra-fresh juice brand targeting one-third of the country’s AED 500 million fresh juice market within three to five years.

Announced at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE 2026) today, the partnership brings together two homegrown food businesses, both subsidiaries of Ghitha Holding, to establish a fully UAE-based ultra-fresh juice operation in one of the country’s fastest-growing beverage categories.

The move follows a time of considerable momentum for both companies, with Al Ain Farms Group’s continued growth across its integrated dairy, poultry and juice operations, and NRTC Group contributing decades of expertise across end-to-end fresh produce production, sourcing, cold chain logistics, and processing infrastructure at scale.

Under the joint venture, NRTC Group will lead end-to-end fresh produce production, sourcing, and processing, supported by its established infrastructure, including advanced processing facilities and integrated cold chain capabilities that ensure quality, consistency, and scalability. Al Ain Farms Group will contribute its trusted brand equity, in-house bottle manufacturing, and a nationwide distribution network reaching more than 23,000 sales points daily across retail, HoReCa, and e-commerce.

Together, the two businesses create one fully UAE-based operation that combines deep production capability with proven market reach, setting the foundation for a new category leader and forming a new homegrown brand built entirely on the country’s food and beverage strengths.

“This partnership shows what’s possible when UAE businesses invest in one another’s strengths,” said Hassan Safi, Group CEO of Al Ain Farms Group. “Al Ain Taaza is a product developed by and for the UAE, bringing trusted brands, strong production, and national distribution into one homegrown offering.”

“Al Ain Taaza represents a strategic expansion of our capabilities into high-growth, value-added categories,” said Mohammed Al Rifai, Group CEO of NRTC Group. “By combining our end-to-end expertise in fresh produce production, sourcing, processing, and cold chain infrastructure with Al Ain Farms Group’s brand strength and distribution scale, we are building a platform that delivers consistent quality, supports category growth, and meets rising demand for ultra-fresh products across the UAE.”

Al Ain Taaza will launch in Q3 2026, with an initial range of more than 15 flavours across refreshments, functional blends, and smoothies. Products will be available nationwide from day one.

The joint venture marks AAFG’s expansion into high-growth categories as it widens its beverages portfolio. It highlights a wider commitment by Ghitha Holding to bring together its UAE-based subsidiaries to create new homegrown champions, supporting national food security and establishing locally produced brands across strategic categories.

About Al Ain Farms Group

Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG) is a national protein and beverages brand, delivering wholesome, high-quality, and accessible nutrition across fresh dairy, poultry, juice, and eggs. Operating across a fully integrated farm-to-shelf model, AAFG ensures freshness within 24 hours — supporting the UAE’s food security goals with products made locally and trusted regionally.

The Group brings together five of the UAE’s most trusted names in food production:

Al Ain Farms – Founded by the late H.H. Sheikh Zayed, a pioneer in the UAE dairy industry and one of the largest integrated dairy and poultry companies in UAE

– Founded by the late H.H. Sheikh Zayed, a pioneer in the UAE dairy industry and one of the largest integrated dairy and poultry companies in UAE Marmum Dairy – One of best-known brands in dairy, especially with its yoghurt category

– One of best-known brands in dairy, especially with its yoghurt category Al Ajban Chicken – One of the UAE’s first and most technologically advanced fresh poultry producers

– One of the UAE’s first and most technologically advanced fresh poultry producers Al Jazira Poultry Farm Golden Eggs – Home of the iconic Golden Eggs, known for traceability and innovation

– Home of the iconic Golden Eggs, known for traceability and innovation Saha Arabian Farms – A regional egg producer with operations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia

AAFG is part of Ghitha Holding PJSC, and backed by Yas Holding LLC, two UAE-based investment groups driving national self-sufficiency and sustainable food systems.

For media enquiries Tasnim Hijazi | alainfarmsgroup@apcoworldwide.com

About NRTC Group

Founded in 1973, NRTC Group (Nassar Al Rifai Trading Company) is one of the region’s leading importers, distributors, and processors of fresh fruits and vegetables, with operations spanning the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Egypt. Built on a fully integrated farm-to-fork ecosystem, the Group oversees global sourcing, farming, processing, packaging, logistics, distribution, and consumer delivery across multiple markets.

NRTC Group’s portfolio includes: NRTC (UAE & KSA distribution), Mirak (UAE-based production, packing and processing), Mahsool, Taaza, Al Hashemeya Farms – Egypt (strategic farmland acquisition enhancing upstream supply), and Ripe Organic (a newly acquired homegrown brand serving the organic and clean-label retail segment).

With sourcing from 50+ global origins, advanced supply chain infrastructure, and a strong presence across retail, HORECA, government, and e-commerce channels, NRTC Group plays a key role in supporting local farming, strengthening regional food resilience, and advancing the UAE’s Food Security Strategy 2051 as part of the wider Ghitha Holding / IHC ecosystem.

For more information visit www.nrtcgroup.com

For media enquiries contact –

Nandini Vohra

The Guild

nandini@theguildpr.com