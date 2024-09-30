Visit Qatar announces its partnership with the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) E1 World Championship and United Development Company (UDC) to host the inaugural edition of Visit Qatar E1 Doha GP at the signing ceremony held on September 30th at Corinthia Yacht Club. The signing ceremony was attended by, Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, Mr. Alejandro Agag, E1 Chairman and Mr. Ibrahim Jassim Al-Othman, President, CEO and Member of The Board of United Development Company.

The Championship’s innovative electric race boat, the RaceBird, is scheduled for February 21-22, 2025. Set to be held at The Pearl Island in Doha, Visit Qatar E1 Doha GP will represent a significant highlight on the 2025 race calendar and marks the establishment of a racing hub in the Middle East. Corinthia Yacht Club at The Pearl Island will host E1’s thrilling racing series, where teams will compete for the title of Champions of the Water.

Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar said: “Through our partnership with E1, Visit Qatar will bring to the country a new sporting championship, further enriching the country’s sports scene. Qatar continues to enhance its sports infrastructure and hosting mega-sporting international tournaments for residents and visitors to experience. The significance of Qatar’s sporting legacy lies in the country’s track record of hosting and supporting major sporting events. Qatar has built a reputation as a hub for international sports tournaments, hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022™, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the AFC Asian CupTM to name a few. We are also preparing to host FIBA World Cup in 2027 and the Asian Games 2030, all of which showcases the country’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, organisational capabilities, and commitment to excellence”.

E1 Co-Founder and Chairman, Alejandro Agag said, “E1 is in the infancy of an incredible journey that will not just transform racing on water forever but drive technological advancement in marine mobility that will impact millions around the world. “Our partners in Qatar have a deep understanding of the power of the electrification of sport, and the Visit Qatar E1 Doha GP is a further commitment to being at the forefront of this exciting legacy.”

United Development Company's President, CEO, and Member of The Board Mr. Ibrahim Jassim Al-Othman said “Hosting E1 at The Pearl Island exemplifies our unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation. As an iconic waterfront landmark, The Pearl Island reflects Qatar's architectural brilliance while promoting tourism and establishing itself as a premier hub for water sports. We are proud to host this event at Corinthia Yacht Club which stands as testament to exceptional hospitality and boating experiences. This event promises to be a remarkable celebration of our passion and dedication, all within a breathtaking setting that will undoubtedly captivate both local and international audiences.”

The E1 World Championship is the world’s first electric powerboat racing tournament, licensed and authorised by UIM, the world governing body of powerboating. Designed to promote clean technologies that protect marine life and coastal waters, the E1 World Championship transforms nautical racing to being powered entirely by electric. The tournament will see eight races around the world, with Doha being one of the stops. The Championship entails multiple formats including practice and qualifying sessions, in addition to the line race.

