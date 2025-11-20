ABU DHABI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Viettel Group (Viettel) officially inaugurated its Representative Office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking an important milestone in the Group's strategy to expand its international presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The UAE is a major economic and financial hub in the Middle East and serves as a vital trade gateway connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa. Establishing a Representative Office in the UAE enables Viettel to build a direct presence in a high-potential technology market, providing a foundation for deeper insights into local needs and expanding opportunities for large-scale cooperation.

The Representative Office in the UAE was established to strengthen touchpoints with international partners in support of Viettel's "Go Global" strategy, while attracting foreign partners to collaborate and invest in Viettel in particular, and contribute to Vietnam's development in general.

In recent years, the UAE in particular and the GCC region in general have demonstrated a stable development environment with substantial investments in technology infrastructure and digital solutions—areas that align closely with Viettel's extensive experience across multiple countries. In the future, Viettel will have favorable conditions to establish and expand its network of partners in various sectors, including telecommunications, digital technologies, e-government solutions, smart cities, cybersecurity, high-tech research and manufacturing, and international services.

At the ceremony, Major General Nguyen Dinh Chien, Vice President of Viettel Group, affirmed: "We come to the UAE not only to seek business opportunities. We come with a spirit of long-term, trustworthy cooperation and a commitment to creating sustainable value together. Viettel is committed to respecting the laws, culture, and norms of the UAE; promoting transparent and mutually beneficial cooperation; investing in technology, people, and innovation; and contributing to expanding economic–technological–defence cooperation between Vietnam and the UAE."

As part of the event, Viettel signed four strategic cooperation agreements with major technology corporations: ABI Group (UAE), Sicurezza Corporation (UAE), STREIT (UAE), and INNOSPACE (Korea) in the fields of industry, high technology, and equipment manufacturing.

In addition to its Representative Office in the UAE, Viettel has also opened Representative Offices in Japan, the United States, Australia, and Singapore—further affirming the global vision, aspirations, and capabilities of a military enterprise committed to development for the nation, the people, and for peace, cooperation, and shared prosperity.

SOURCE Viettel Group

CONTACT: Linh Dao, linhdhd1@viettel.com.vn