Dubai, UAE: The unveiling of Vida Hotels and Resorts’ latest project, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club has been confirmed to open in Q4 of 2022. The impressive location with yacht-filled marina views is reason enough to make this your next favourite destination.

The waterfront property consisting of 158-hotel rooms and residences is set to bring excitement to one of Dubai’s most iconic and sought-after locations whilst maintaining the neighborhood, friendly and relaxed vibe that Vida Hotels & Resorts is renowned for.

Whether looking for a family-friendly getaway, a place to create and converse or stunning restaurants to dine on exceptional food, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club offers guests a wide array of creative spaces and world-class amenities to cater for all. With outstanding business facilities, working spaces, social dining options, marina views and vibrant surroundings, this is a launchpad for your next urban adventure.

Gaze over the spectacular view of Dubai Marina’s glittering harbour, take a dip in the refreshing pool, work out in the state-of-the-art gym, dine in at exciting venues and experience the best of the city’s experiences in the neighbourhood. When the sun goes down, the hotel truly wakes up with its epic nightlife.

Destination for an upscale lifestyle hub for creative minds, this new addition to Vida Hotels & Resorts will offer everything you can ask for to connect, create and recharge.

To find out more information, please visit:

https://www.vidahotels.com/en/