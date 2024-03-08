Revised operational timings announced for Ramadan

With the growing demand for international travel over the past few years, VFS Global has witnessed a 15% surge in visa applications in 2023 v/s 2022, and a whopping 145% growth since borders reopened post-pandemic. Popular destinations preferred by travellers from UAE in 2023 were Canada, France, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and United Kingdom (in alphabetical order).

Monaz Billimoria, Regional Head - UAE, VFS Global, said, “The rise in demand for international travel has grown exponentially in the last two years, with the travel season extending beyond the traditional seasons of summer and winter. We urge applicants to plan their travels and apply well in advance, especially with the upcoming Eid and summer holidays, when we expect to see a surge in applications.”

In the UAE, VFS Global caters to 39 sovereign governments, namely Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dubai Visa Processing Centre (UAE), Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Liberia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherland, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK, Ukraine, Philippines Passport Service, Nigeria [NIN enrolment].

VFS Global’s role in the visa application process is limited to front-end administrative tasks only, which include collecting visa application forms, required documentation as per the checklist, and enrol biometrics, if applicable. VFS Global has no role in the decision-making process of granting or refusing a visa.

UK Premium Visa Application Centres:

UK visa applicants can now book appointments at our Premium Application Centres at Radisson Hotels in Abu Dhabi, Ajman and Dubai, to submit their documents and enrol biometrics in the ambience and comfort of a five-star hotel. Applicants opting for this service can also enjoy a range of additional services such as document scanning assistance, SMS updates and courier return service.

During the holy month of Ramadan, VFS Global will offer extended customer touchpoints for UK applicants, operating at special business hours.

Peak Season Travel Guide

#ApplyinAdvance

It is recommended to apply for visas as early as booking flights and stay. Most countries accept visa applications up to 90 days (3 months) before your date of travel. According to the revised Schengen Visa Code, effective 09 February 2020, you can apply for a Schengen visa up to 6 months before your date of travel. Particularly this year with higher demand and limited appointment slots available, we urge applicants to apply for their visa as early as possible.

#DoNotFallForFraud

Visa applicants are advised to beware of fraudulent entities who charge fees from customers for scheduling appointments or providing any other services using VFS Global’s name or independently. VFS Global does not charge any fee for booking appointments on www.vfsglobal.com which is the official website catering to visa applications. However, some governments require pre-payment of the service fee at the time of booking the appointment. This payment will be reimbursed or deducted during the application process. This step is only to ensure genuine travellers use appointment booking and the system is kept safe from misuse by fraudulent entities. For any assistance, feel free to reach out to one of our staff and to report any instances of fraud, visit https://secure.ethicspoint.eu/domain/media/en/gui/108559/index.html.

Enjoy our optional value-added services for a seamless visa experience such as:

Visa At Your Doorstep: Apply for your visa and enrol biometrics from the location of your choice.

Apply for your visa and enrol biometrics from the location of your choice. Platinum Lounge: Exclusive to the UAE, the Platinum Lounge offers a personalised and private visa submission experience.

Exclusive to the UAE, the Platinum Lounge offers a personalised and private visa submission experience. Premium Lounge: Get an end-to-end personalised visa submission experience from the comfort of a lounge.

Get an end-to-end personalised visa submission experience from the comfort of a lounge. Prime Time: Apply for your visa beyond normal working hours or even on weekends.

Apply for your visa beyond normal working hours or even on weekends. Form-filling assistance: Allow our expert staff to assist you in completing your visa application on phone or at a visa application centre

Allow our expert staff to assist you in completing your visa application on phone or at a visa application centre Courier Service: We deliver your passport and documents. It’s quick, safe, and convenient.

We deliver your passport and documents. It’s quick, safe, and convenient. SMS Alerts: Stay updated on the progress of your visa application.

About VFS Global

As the world’s leading outsourcing and technology service specialist, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritizes ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 67 client governments. Operating over 3,300 Application Centres in 149 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 278 million applications since 2001.

Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai, VFS Global is committed to creating value for all stakeholders and leading in responsible, innovative solutions making government services more effective and efficient.

