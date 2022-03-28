Winning DQAA 2021 award demonstrates VFS Global’s continuous determination to enhance its service quality and excellence

VFS Global, the world’s largest visa outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, has received the prestigious Dubai Quality Appreciation Award (DQAA) in the ‘Services’ category at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) ’s 28th Business Excellence Awards. Zubin Karkaria, CEO, VFS Global Group, received the award on 23 March 2022 at the Meydan Hotel in Dubai, where His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, extended his congratulations to 39 businesses and establishments that were honoured at the ceremony.

VFS Global was assessed as a winner based on the RADAR Assessment Excellence Model used by the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) and management evaluation method, which evaluates each company on nine criteria – viz. Leadership, Strategy, People, Partnership & Resources, Processes, Products & Services, People Results, Customer Results, Society Results and Business Results.

Zubin Karkaria, Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global Group, said, “We are honoured to have won this prestigious award for the 4th time in recognition of our consistent and continuous focus on service & process excellence and overall business excellence. Over the years we have invested significant resources in developing high quality and innovative solutions to deliver exceptional customer service experience for our client governments and our customers, and awards such as the DQAA keep us motivated to always strive for further improvement. We remain deeply committed to Dubai’s service excellence vision.”

DQAA acknowledges the organisation’s efforts towards its journey for service excellence. Previously, under the Business Excellence Awards, VFS Global has received Dubai Quality Appreciation Award in 2013, Emirates Business Rating Scheme Award in 2019 and Dubai Quality Global Award in 2019. Winning the DQAA 2021 award demonstrates VFS Global’s success and continuous determination to enhance its service quality and excellence.

Other winners under four different categories of the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award were Ritz-Carlton, Dubai JBR (Tourism), Lulu Hypermarket Al Barsha (Retail), The Dubai Mall (Shopping Centres), NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah (Healthcare), Lipton Jebel Ali Factory Unilever (Manufacturing) and Transguard Cash LLC (Services). The Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) in Dubai honoured the winners under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.