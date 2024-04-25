Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has officially announced the foundation of its new Middle East regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With a steadfast commitment to providing essential services and solutions to regional customers for over three decades, this move symbolizes a pivotal step in Vertiv's strategic expansion across the Middle East and Levant region.

The investment will help propel Vertiv's local operations into the future, enabling closer collaboration with customers to provide cutting-edge solutions and meet rapidly evolving demand. Over the coming months, Vertiv plans to hire additional local staff to support local sales and marketing initiatives while providing Saudi nationals with professional opportunities and career pathways.

Karsten Winther, president of Vertiv for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), expressed his enthusiasm about the significant milestone, stating: “This move underscores Vertiv's commitment to the Middle East and Levant markets, reflecting the importance we place on fostering strong partnerships in the region.”

“It has been amazing to watch the immense growth this region has witnessed over the last decade, and we are excited to support new phases of development through our regional headquarters,” added Winther. “We have built great relationships with partners and customers both locally and regionally to date – and increasing our strong local presence will solidify these further.”

Looking ahead, Vertiv’s Riyadh headquarters will serve the local market as well as neighbouring countries, facilitating the delivery of critical infrastructure solutions and services. With a focus on advancing technology and fostering innovation, Vertiv is poised to support the future digital landscape across the wider Middle East and Levant region.

Tassos Peppas, Regional Director for Vertiv in the Middle East, Turkey and Central Asia (METCA) region, added, “Saudi Arabia and the Levant region rank among the most driven economies in the world today. We are excited to be a part of such a dynamic region. Data is the new oil as they say, and we’re extremely excited to contribute to the development of data centers within the greater Middle East market.”

For more information, please visit Vertiv.com/METCA.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Mohamad El Fil

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

+97143245866

mohamad@beyondgcc.com