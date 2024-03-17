Vatel Hotel and Tourism Business School Bahrain has entered into a pivotal partnership with EKLYA School of Business, France, by signing a memorandum of understanding at the EKLYA headquarters in Lyon. This agreement heralds the launch of an annual student exchange program, aimed at bolstering academic and cultural relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the French Republic. This initiative is a testament to the shared commitment of both countries to deepen educational ties, foster mutual understanding, and enhance bilateral relations in the realms of academia, culture, and knowledge exchange.

This collaboration is poised to see Vatel Bahrain host 27 students from EKLYA School of Business until mid-April of this year. The exchange will include two distinct groups, one focusing on business development and the other on luxury business management. The curriculum for the EKLYA students will encompass a variety of subjects, including cross-cultural studies, project management, event management, and geopolitics, culminating in the completion of business projects at the end of their stay at Vatel.

Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Director General of Vatel Bahrain, expressed that this partnership aligns with the Kingdom's strategic vision for educational tourism, in accordance with the objectives set forth by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority and the Higher Education Council. He conveyed his best wishes to the EKLYA students for an enriching educational experience in Bahrain, emphasizing the Kingdom's unique business landscape that promises a compelling learning journey.

On behalf of EKLYA School of Business, Director Sebastian Arcos shared his delight in establishing this memorandum of understanding with Vatel Bahrain. He highlighted the significant opportunity for EKLYA students to explore the business environment of the Gulf region, with a special focus on Bahrain. Arcos emphasized the mutual exchange of experiences and cultures, confident that the visit will fulfill its objectives and substantially benefit the students through an enhanced educational, academic, and cultural experience.

EKLYA School of Business, established by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Lyon, France, offers specialized programs in business administration at both undergraduate and graduate levels, contributing significantly to the landscape of global business education.