Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, the second largest stock exchange in the Arab region, and Al Ramz Capital today announced the winners of the first ‘Al Ramz Investment and Trading Competition’.

This landmark initiative was created to encourage strategic financial planning, develop a long-term savings and investment culture, and support the UAE’s Year of Family 2026 objectives by creating more informed investors.

Investors executed their investment knowledge and trading strategies and skills in the March competition. Al Ramz will also run new competitions in April and May, reflecting the strong interest in financial literacy and capital markets.

The competition offered a top prize of 1 million Etihad Guest Miles—enough for several first-class flights to destinations such as New York and London. The interactive initiative enhanced the financial literacy of the participants and their capabilities within a competitive environment that reflects real market conditions.

Rank Trader Prize 1st G. RAHAL 1,000,000 Etihad Guest Miles 2nd K. BASARDA 500,000 Etihad Guest Miles 3rd A. ALQUBAISI 250,000 Etihad Guest Miles

The competitive, real-world environment measured performance using time-weighted return (TWR) rather than portfolio size to ensure fairness. All participants had equal access to market data, reports, and investment insights on the ADX’s website to build effective investment strategies and sharpen their tactics.

To learn more about the competition, you can visit: https://alramz.ae/adx-competition

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on 15 November 2000 pursuant to Local Law No. (3) of 2000, which granted the exchange legal rights with independent financial and administrative status, as well as the necessary supervisory and executive powers necessary to carry out its functions. On 17 March 2020, the ADX was converted from a public entity into a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) in accordance with Law No. (8) of 2020.

The ADX Group, a market infrastructure group comprising the exchange (ADX) and its post-trade ecosystem, including its wholly owned subsidiaries AD Depository and AD Clear, was established. Through its integrated and globally aligned business structure, the ADX Group supports efficient, transparent, and resilient capital markets across trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.

The Group provides an efficient and regulated marketplace for the trading of securities, including equities issued by public joint-stock companies, bonds issued by governments and corporations, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other financial instruments approved by the UAE Capital Market Authority.

The ADX is the second-largest exchange in the Arab region by market capitalization. Its strategy of delivering stable financial performance through diversified revenue streams is aligned with the UAE’s national development agenda, “Towards the Next 50”, which aims to build a sustainable, diversified, and high-value-added economy.

For more information, please contact:

Salama Almarzooqi

Analyst of Corporate Communications

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Email: almarzooqis@adx.ae

About Al Ramz

Founded in 1998, AI Ramz is a UAE-domiciled public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority. Al Ramz provides a broad spectrum of services, including asset management, corporate finance, brokerage, security margins, market making, liquidity providing, public offering management and financial research.