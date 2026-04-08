Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - As part of its ongoing efforts to supporting the UAE’s industrial sector and strengthening its supply chains, a joint delegation from Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), and Emirates Development Bank (EDB) visited MEDECO factory in Abu Dhabi.

The ADEX delegation led by H.E. Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD and Chairman of ADEX Export Executive Committee, along with Khalil Fadel Al Mansoori, Executive Director of ADEX.

The visit highlighted the strategic role of targeted financing and integrated operational solutions in supporting the resilience of the industrial sector, enhancing business continuity, and enabling the growth of national exports amid global economic shifts. It also reflected the factory’s advanced level of operational readiness and its ability to maintain high efficiency under various conditions, demonstrating the progress of national industry, its adoption of advanced technologies, and the localisation of specialised manufacturing.

The delegation reaffirmed ADEX’s commitment to continuing its support for national companies through flexible and innovative financing solutions, contributing to stronger integration between financing ecosystems, sustainable production, and the steady flow of UAE exports, while reinforcing their competitive position in global markets.