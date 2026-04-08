Dwight School Cairo will open its doors with classes from Pre-K to Grade 5 in its first year, starting in September 2026, expanding to higher grades over the following years

Dwight School Cairo is opening in Cairo in partnership with Al-Futtaim Education Foundation

Cairo, Egypt – Dwight School Cairo has officially opened its dedicated Admissions Suite at Cairo Festival City, marking a key milestone ahead of the school’s launch in September 2026 for the 2026-2027 academic year. The opening introduces prospective families to Dwight’s globally respected approach to education through a purpose-designed, immersive environment.

The launch was marked by an exclusive, invitation-only gathering for a select group of prospective founding families. Designed as an intimate and highly engaging evening, the event introduced attendees to Dwight’s forward-looking educational philosophy through interactive discussions and hands-on activities inspired by design thinking. The evening reflects the school’s deliberate and considered approach to building its founding community from the outset.

The Admissions Suite has been designed as more than a traditional admissions space, offering families a curated and interactive experience that brings the future Dwight School Cairo campus to life. Visitors can explore a detailed model of the school, gain insight into classroom environments and learning journeys, and engage directly with the school’s leadership and admissions team. The experience is intended to give families a clear and meaningful understanding of how students will learn, grow, and thrive within the Dwight community.

Speaking on the occasion, Henning Fries, COO of Dwight Schools, said:

“At Dwight School Cairo, we are bringing a globally respected educational legacy into a local context in a way that is thoughtful and intentional. The opening of our Admissions Suite represents an important step in that journey, giving families the opportunity to engage with our vision early on as we begin to shape a community grounded in shared values and a commitment to excellence.”

Commenting on the experience, Malak Bidair, Director of Admissions, added:

“Our Admissions Suite has been designed to offer families a warm, personal, and immersive introduction to Dwight. From the moment they step in, parents can begin to understand not only what the school will look like, but how their child will learn, grow, and thrive within our community. We look forward to welcoming families here and at our school from September.”



Founded in New York City in 1872, Dwight Schools today form a global network of leading international schools united by a shared mission to ignite the spark of genius in every child. With campuses across major global cities, Dwight is known for its commitment to personalized learning, a strong sense of community, and a globally minded approach to education.

Dwight School Cairo represents the coming together of this global educational heritage with a strong local partnership through Al-Futtaim Education Foundation, reflecting a shared commitment to delivering a premium, future-focused education experience in Egypt.

In its inaugural academic year, Dwight School Cairo will welcome students from Pre-K through Grade 5, with additional grade levels to be introduced progressively in the years that follow. Intake for the first year is intentionally limited, reflecting a deliberate approach to building the founding school community and ensuring a highly personalized experience for each student. Families enrolling in the first term will also benefit from special founding families tuition fees.

Located in Cairo Festival City, Dwight School Cairo is well positioned to meet the evolving expectations of families seeking high-quality, globally connected education, delivered through a personalized and student-centered approach.