On 5 May 2026, beauty, hair, spa, and aesthetics professionals from across the GCC will come together for the Professional Beauty GCC Business Summit, an industry initiative developed by Professional Beauty GCC in strategic partnership with TishTash Communications. A one-day virtual event created to connect the regional industry, share insight, and support business growth across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.

Taking place during a time of ongoing regional challenges, the summit will address how businesses across the industry are navigating change, with some facing setbacks, while others identify new areas of growth. A key focus will be on how brands can pivot effectively, strengthen client retention, and better connect with their local audience through more considered and strategic marketing approaches.

Designed to remove barriers and foster a strong sense of community, the summit is open and accessible to all across the GCC, bringing together professionals from across the beauty, spa, hair, and aesthetics industry at every level. It encourages professionals to upskill, stay informed, and support one another during this time through a full day of live sessions, discussions, and interactive showcases.

Created as an industry development initiative, the event will provide a platform for professionals to exchange knowledge, hear from industry experts, and explore new opportunities across the regional market. It serves as a reminder of the strength of the regional industry when collaboration and shared learning are prioritised.

The programme will include business insight sessions, leadership talks, market trend discussions, and supplier showcases, all focused on helping professionals continue to grow and evolve in a changing market.

“We have spoken to many businesses across the region, and one message has been consistent. The industry is keen to stay connected, share knowledge, and explore new opportunities,” said Andy Green, General Manager of Professional Beauty GCC.

“The GCC beauty market remains one of the most dynamic in the world, but like every industry, it is evolving. This summit is designed to give professionals practical insight, confidence, and the opportunity to learn from each other while reinforcing the sense of community that makes this region unique.”

TishTash Communications, the award-winning integrated communications and PR agency based in Dubai specialising in beauty, health, and wellness across the GCC, is partnering on the initiative to support industry collaboration and knowledge-sharing across the region. Known for creating impactful campaigns that connect brands with real audiences, TishTash continues to champion industry growth and meaningful collaboration.

Natasha Hatherall-Shawe, Founder & CEO of TishTash Communications, commented: “We’re incredibly passionate about supporting businesses within the beauty, health, and wellness space, particularly in a region as fast-evolving as the GCC. During times like these, it’s important for businesses to come together, share experiences, and learn how to adapt - whether that’s through refining their offering, strengthening client relationships, or focusing on their local community. Initiatives like this create a space for real conversations, practical learning, and collective growth.”

More than a traditional online conference, the summit is designed to strengthen collaboration and support business development across the GCC and provide practical ideas that businesses can use immediately.

The Professional Beauty GCC Business Summit takes place online on 5 May 2026.

Free access is available for GCC-based industry professionals.

Registration is now open at: https://pbgccsummit.showhub.live