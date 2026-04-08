Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a significant step toward advancing inclusion and accessible innovation, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has secured a patent for “HearMe,” an AI-powered multilingual sign language translation application designed to facilitate seamless communication for individuals with hearing impairments across different countries. The platform was developed by ADU’s Dr. Modafar Ati, Associate Professor of Computer Science and Information Technology, in collaboration with alumna Ms. Reem Al Bostami, a graduate of the BSc in Information Technology program. HearMe application aligns with the objectives set by the UAE’s National Policy for Empowering People of Determination, which aims to reduce inequalities, promote equity and enhance digital literacy for People of Determination.

Created to enable people with hearing impairments to fully participate in higher education and professional training programs, HearMe promotes more inclusive learning environments and expands access to new academic and career pathways. This application enables real-time translation between sign language and text by converting signed gestures into written words and transforming typed text into animated sign language. The platform also supports multilingual sign language translation across different sign systems, including American and French sign languages, enabling users from different linguistic backgrounds to communicate effectively, reducing both accessibility and linguistic barriers.

Dr. Modafar Ati, Associate Professor of Computer Science and Information Technology at Abu Dhabi University, said: “As technology and AI continue to advance, it is essential that we ensure these advancements translate into practical solutions that deliver measurable and scalable social impact. HearMe was developed with a clear purpose in mind, to facilitate accessible communication and address real-world challenges, strengthening the participation of individuals with hearing impairments in academic and professional environments. We take pride in this patent, not just as a recognition of our technical achievement, but as a testament to ADU’s commitment to applied research while advancing the UAE's national priorities of inclusion, accessibility, and sustainable development.”

The patented application provides bidirectional, real-time translation between sign language and spoken words, enabling effective interaction in classrooms, training programs, and workplaces. In doing so, it addresses longstanding communication barriers that have limited equal participation and opportunity for people with hearing impairment.

ADU will continue to champion accessibility and empower People of Determination across the UAE, through the rollout of sustained initiatives like the development of HearMe application and previously launched Inclusion Advocates of Tomorrow program in collaboration with Ma’an, Zayed Authority for People of Determination, and Key2enable. Through these efforts, ADU continues to translate its Vision 2027 into action by embedding inclusion, innovation, and community impact across its academic and research ecosystem.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 10,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts, education, social sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 65 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, ADU ranks in the top 250 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 75th globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University jumped to 70th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2025 and was ranked third in the UAE for graduate employability as per the 2026 Global Employability University Ranking.

Parallelly, ADU ranks 391 globally, according to the 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings, advancing 110 places and 5th in the UAE, up 2 positions from the previous year.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).