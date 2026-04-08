Orange Jordan announced the opening of registration for the 10th edition of its local version of the Orange Social Venture Prize (OSVP) 2026, during the period from 1st April until 10th May. This step reflects the company’s continued role in supporting youth entrepreneurial projects that deploy digital tools to create innovative solutions with positive and sustainable impacts on various sectors.

The top three winners will receive valuable financial prizes of JD 4,000 for first place, JD 2,500 for second place, and JD 1,500 for third place in the local version, in addition to the chance to be nominated for the international version later this year. In return, financial prizes for the international version reach Euros 25,000 for first place, Euros 15,000 for second place, or Euros 10,000 for third place.

In line with its efforts to empowering youth in the Kingdom, Orange Jordan highlighted the importance of the awards as a gateway to providing a positive and supportive platform that contributes to enabling the national economy and innovation. Through its distinguished initiatives, the company aims to develop the skills of young talents in the digital world and enhance their practical experience to enhance their job opportunities.

The eligibility criteria for entering the awards include the applicant must be over 21 years old, the startup being established less than 5 years ago, present in at least one of the 17 Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) countries, and to have a prototype of the proposed solution.

Entrepreneurs interested in participating can submit their applications via the following link: https://poesam.orange.com/en.

It is worth noting the exceptional success achieved by the awards over the past 15 years, with the number of applications reaching 17,600 and participants 3,000, women represented up to 59%, and projects focusing on agriculture, education, and environment hitting 72%. This initiative is one of the pioneering programs provided within Orange Digital Center to develop youth talents and help them turn their ambitious ideas into reality.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy, “Trust the Future”, and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.