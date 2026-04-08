Enhances cargo capacity across key trade corridors while supporting strong passenger demand Strengthens links between the UAE and Bangladesh, serving one of the largest diaspora communities globally

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, will launch a seasonal service to Dhaka, Bangladesh, from 26 June 2026, strengthening trade and cargo links across the South Asia corridor, while responding to strong and sustained demand for travel and logistics between the UAE and Bangladesh.

The four-times weekly service to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (DAC) will strengthen connectivity between Abu Dhabi and Bangladesh, while supporting the continued expansion of cargo flows alongside passenger demand across the airline’s global network, with Abu Dhabi serving as a key gateway for trade between South Asia and international markets.

Operated by Etihad’s Boeing 777 aircraft, the service will offer 28 Business and 374 Economy seats, providing significant widebody bellyhold capacity to support growing cargo flows, alongside passenger demand, on a route that is critical for trade, business connectivity and family travel.

The service forms part of Etihad’s phased approach to rebuilding and expanding its network, with capacity deployed in line with demand across key markets.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad's Chief Executive Officer, said: “Dhaka is a strategically important market, with strong and sustained demand across both passenger and cargo segments. This service allows us to deploy capacity where it is most needed, strengthening links between Bangladesh, the UAE and key global markets.

“This service allows us to deploy capacity where it is most needed, strengthening trade flows between Bangladesh, the UAE and key global markets.

“The route plays an important role in supporting export-driven industries, particularly in sectors such as textiles, while enhancing Abu Dhabi’s connectivity across South Asia.” The UAE is home to one of the largest Bangladeshi communities in the world, and the new service will provide a direct and efficient link for families, alongside seamless onward connections via Abu Dhabi.

Bangladesh continues to see strong economic growth, underpinned by its globally significant garment and textile sector. The introduction of widebody capacity on the route will enable the reliable and efficient movement of cargo, particularly for Bangladesh’s garment and textile sector, supporting exporters with improved access to markets across the Middle East, Europe and North America.

The seasonal service will also open valuable connections for the significant Bangladeshi diaspora communities in the United Kingdom, Italy and North America, who will be able to travel via Abu Dhabi to Dhaka with ease. The route will serve both point-to-point travellers between Abu Dhabi and Dhaka, as well as those connecting beyond.

Dhaka Flight Schedule from 26 June to 24 October 2026

Flight From Departure To Arrival Days Aircraft EY382 Abu Dhabi 22:00 Dhaka 04:50 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat B777 EY383 Dhaka 21:35 Abu Dhabi 00:40 Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun B777

Flights are on sale now with fares starting from 199 USD one-way from Abu Dhabi. Visit etihad.com for more information.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Tel: +97150 818 9596

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae