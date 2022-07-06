Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, and Bernard de Villele, General Manager of the Ritz-Carlton Bahrain, discussed collaboration opportunities between the two parties, to provide appropriate training opportunities for college students in order to benefit from the hotel's expertise as a pioneer in the field of luxury hospitality.

During the discussion, they considered ways to overcome the challenges facing the hotel sector as it recovers from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shaikh Khaled Al Khalifa stressed that the most important means of cooperation between Vatel College of Hospitality and the Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain is to provide students with a platform to acquire necessary practical skills and offer them the opportunity to apply and consolidate practical knowledge through training with experts in the field, especially as the Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain is well known for being the benchmark for luxury hospitality in the Kingdom.

Shaikh Khaled Al Khalifa confirmed that Vatel will host expert guest speakers from the hotel to share their expertise and practical experience in the industry with Vatel Students.

Also, he noted that Vatel will provide specialized courses for hotel employees at various levels, per their training needs and development requirements.

The General Manager of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Bahrain, Bernard de Villele, welcomed the cooperation with the Vatel International Business School, stressing the need to create a true partnership and fruitful collaboration with various educational entities in the Kingdom.

Villele confirmed that the Ritz Carlton looks forward to offering practical training and experiences to college students that will prepare them to enter the labor market in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Both parties will work together to overcome any potential obstacles in order to achieve constructive collaboration, to the benefit of both the hospitality and tourism sectors.

