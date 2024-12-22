Cairo: Valu, the leading universal financial technology powerhouse in the MENA region, has joined forces with GLC Paints, the leading paint manufacturer in Africa and the Middle East, to revolutionize GLC loyalty program experience. The partnership aims to expand the redemption options for GLC's Express members by allowing them to transfer their loyalty points into Valu's Flip e-gift card, providing greater flexibility and convenience for spending. Valu also extends its solutions to some of GLC's distributors, further enhancing the value proposition for the partnership.

GLC loyalty program members can now exchange their points for Flip, Egypt's most widely accepted e-gift card. This partnership expands the network of merchants where GLC members can redeem their rewards, enhancing accessibility and benefits.

Motaz Lotfy, Senior Director of Business Development and Partnerships at Valu, commented, "We're excited to partner with GLC Paints and enable their loyalty program members to convert their points into Flip. By offering more redemption options, we're providing increased convenience, flexibility, and value for customers."

Mohamed Abed, Sales Director at GLC, added, "Partnering with Valu aligns with our goal of providing more value to our Express members. This collaboration increases the flexibility of our loyalty program and offers our members more ways to redeem their rewards. Converting points into Flip e-gift cards introduces a new level of convenience and reflects our shared vision of redefining customer expectations and improving spending accessibility in Egypt."

Since its inception in late 2017, Valu has been a pioneer in the Egyptian fintech landscape, offering innovative solutions to enhance people's quality of life and promote financial inclusion. Valu's commitment to innovation has led to the introduction of various financial products and services, including investment options, instant cash redemption, and savings solutions through its five verticals: U, Business, Akeed, Flip, and Invest.

About Valu

Valu is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, savings solutions, and a financing solution to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space through the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Akeed, and Ulter respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu had recently introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive mindset with an agile workforce committed to architecting innovative financial solutions.

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@valu.com.eg

Omar Salama

Senior Communications Manager of EFG Holding

osalama@valu.com.eg

Valu Public Relations Team

Public_Relations@valu.com.eg

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Valu may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Valu’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations, and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

About GLC Paints

Since its establishment in Egypt, GLC paints has been a leading coatings manufacturer in Africa and the Middle East, providing excellent products to protect and beautify our world. GLC is an established full solution paint provider. We are guardians of our customers most valuable assets.

We strive to maintain this through continuous hard work to clearly understand our clients’ needs and constantly improve our performance. We are there every step of the way to advise, support and provide the products that our customers require. We implement effective business processes that deliver results.

For further information, please contact:

Mohamed Abed

Sales Director, GLC Paints | m.abed@glcpaints.com

Doha El Kashef

Senior Brand Manager, GLC Paints | d.hani@glcpaints.com