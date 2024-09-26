Dubai, U.A.E: Valor Hospitality Partners, a leading global full-service hotel management company, is proud to announce expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region by extending its operations in the Kingdom, in line with its Vision 2030 in having tourism account for 10 percent of the GDP.

“Expanding into Saudi Arabia marks a significant milestone for Valor Hospitality Partners and presents an unparalleled opportunity for investors in the Kingdom,” stated Julien Bergue, Co-founder and Managing Partner for Valor Hospitality Partners, overseeing the Middle East, CIS, and Central Asia regions. "Our flexible and comprehensive management model is specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of the Middle eastern and Saudi market. As the only international full-service firm in the Middle East, we empower investors to optimize their returns through cost-effective solutions, operational efficiencies, and our deep expertise in hospitality management."

With an estimated 600,000 hotel rooms in development across the GCC, the hospitality sector is experiencing an unprecedented boom. Valor Hospitality Partners is uniquely positioned to support investors, Funds, developers and hotel owners in this dynamic market. The company’s strategic approach not only elevates hospitality standards but also aligns Valor with the Vision 2030, enabling investors to capitalize on the rapid growth in tourism and hotel development in Saudi Arabia.

"Our focus and our expertise help properties to distinguish themselves, attracting more guests and enhancing their asset visibility," added Bergue. "By delivering exceptional quality standards and optimizing operational value, we ensure sustained growth and maximized returns for hotel owners. Our tailored solutions provide investors with the tools to navigate and excel in the evolving hospitality landscape of the GCC."

Tapan Piplani, Chief Operating Officer & Head of Business Development Director for the Middle East, will be responsible for the company’s operations in Saudi Arabia. Throughout his career, Tapan has demonstrated exceptional leadership in managing luxury hotel operations, driving revenue growth, overseeing budgets, and developing talent. While working closely with asset owners, operators, and contractors makes him a key player in Valor’s expansion into Saudi Arabia.

“Valor Hospitality Partners is uniquely positioned to contribute to the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 plans,” said Tapan Piplani. “By offering tailored hotel management services and leveraging our deep understanding of the region, we aim to help hotel owners and developers achieve operational success while maintaining the highest quality standards. Our focus on sustainability, local community engagement, and skill development will ensure that our properties thrive in this rapidly evolving market.”

Valor Hospitality Partners offers an ideal solution for owners seeking innovative ways to manage their assets amid increasing volatility and complexity, providing them with more control over their properties while benefiting from the value of an international hospitality brand. It grants greater flexibility, improved financial insight, and the ability to adapt to market changes, offering expertise in areas like site selection, brand selection, project management, and technical services, alongside comprehensive hotel management for its global portfolio.

Valor’s expertise also covers food and beverage concepts, luxury lifestyle services, and managing golf, spa, and fitness facilities, emphasising sustainability, reducing environmental impact, and supporting local employment through their hospitality academy.

With Saudi Arabia's growing prominence in hotel development, Valor is committed to delivering comprehensive solutions and enhancing hospitality standards across the region.

