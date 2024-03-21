An impressive lineup of brands including Jashanmal, Steve Madden, Al Kholooj Fashion, LC Waikiki, MyPerfume Select, Miss Couture, Hyba Boutique, Aysha Fashion, Gentle Park, Lumiere Cosmetix, Flormar, Daiso Japan, Farada and many more

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi's favorite destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is once again set to offer an unforgettable experience to its patrons during the Ramadan season. Starting from 11th March until 9th April 2024, Dalma Mall provides an enormous space for visitors to enjoy and experience the spirit of Ramadan with 'Umsiyat Ramadan: Dalma Mall Edition'.

Dalma Mall welcomes everyone to explore its exclusive Ramadan Souk, an eclectic marketplace that allows retailers to display their best products for visitors during the festive season. With its impressive lineup of brands including Jashanmal, Steve Madden, Al Kholooj Fashion, LC Waikiki, MyPerfume Select, Miss Couture, Hyba Boutique, Aysha Fashion, Gentle Park, Lumiere Cosmetix, Flormar, Daiso Japan, Farada and many more, Dalma Mall leads in offering a wider range of products on beauty, fragrances, and cosmetics.

Being Abu Dhabi's favorite mall, Dalma Mall remains committed to upholding its tradition of creating an immersive Ramadan atmosphere through its thoughtfully curated activations and celebrations. Open from 10:00 AM to 1:00 AM throughout Ramadan, this marketplace is set to offer a shopping experience like no other.

In addition to shopping, the Central Atrium of Dalma Mall will come alive with the enchanting sounds of Oud and Kanoon performances, while the vibrant Fawazeer quizzes, exquisite henna art, and mesmerizing Tanoura dance will provide entertainment for all ages. The mall also offers engaging workshops, contests, and post-Iftar fun celebrations, complete with exciting prizes, ensuring that every moment spent at Dalma Mall during Ramadan is filled with joy and memorable moments.

About Dalma Mall:

Dalma Mall is a super-regional shopping mall and one of the largest in Abu Dhabi, prominently situated at the heart of the capital’s growth corridor, across Mohammed Bin Zayed City. Sprawling across a retail space (GLA) of 151,000+ sqm area, Dalma Mall houses more than 450 internationally & regionally renowned and established brands, with a robust selection of fashion retail, department stores, hypermarket, food cuisines, 14-screen cinema, in addition to a large variety of entertainment and leisure offerings, home stores, services and many more dynamically diverse categories which have transformed the mall into a popular family destination in the region, making it truly ‘Abu Dhabi’s Favorite Mall’.

