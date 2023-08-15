International institutions will offer courses in emerging disciplines across technology, science, e-sports, and engineering in addition to grants and scholarships for talented students

The business districts support the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ to position the city as a global pioneering hub for higher education

New programmes are geared at upskilling students for a digital world as technology adoption remains a key driver of business transformation, according to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023

Dubai, UAE: Leading higher education institutions at Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, members of TECOM Group PJSC, are offering new programmes aimed at future-proofing students through the 2023-24 academic year.

The programmes cover topics including artificial intelligence (AI), Industry 4.0, robotics, genetics, animation, and engineering, reiterating the commitment to the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ strategy, which seeks to make Dubai a global pioneering hub for higher education and one of the world’s top three cities over the next decade.

In addition to advanced programmes in science, technology, and engineering, international universities plan to offer popular and highly anticipated courses in fields such as media, gaming, and animation during the new academic year, in line with global expectations of the jobs expected to be most in demand over the coming decade.

Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group, said: “Dubai’s diversified knowledge-based economy and global business hub environment provides an unrivalled platform to define the future of key sectors and make a lasting impact. The programmes provided by universities at Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park ensure that talent – current and future alike – will have the necessary tools, guidance, and knowledge to drive innovation and strengthen Dubai’s and the region’s global competitiveness for generations to come.

“The digital-first world comes with many opportunities, challenges, and unknowns. Students going to universities today face an exciting opportunity to shape the world like never before. The onus is on us to collaboratively and proactively equip ourselves with the knowledge and skillsets needed to navigate the way forward and build a world that serves us all.”

There are almost 30,000 students representing over 170 nationalities at Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park. Thirty-seven local, regional, and international higher education institutes are based across both districts, where programmes in business, engineering, and IT noted the highest rates of enrolment as of the end of the 2022-23 academic year.

Strengthening future skills

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs 2023 report states big data analytics, climate change, and environmental management technologies, and encryption and cybersecurity are expected to be the biggest drivers of job growth over the next five years. Boston Consulting Group said in June 2023 that the UAE is among the Middle East’s largest geographies for gaming and e-sports and will also attract a significant number of companies seeking to capitalise on the market’s potential.

Higher education programmes at Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park will strengthen the learning environment for such disciplines. Australia’s Murdoch University will offer the Bachelor of Information Technology in AI and Autonomous Systems course in the new academic year. Murdoch University Dubai’s three-year undergraduate programme includes an option to attain double majors in cybersecurity and forensics – for the first time in the UAE – as well as computer science and business information systems.

Dr James Trotter, Dean and Academic President of Murdoch University Dubai, said: "At Murdoch University Dubai, we take great pride in our international reputation for excellence in teaching, research, and student satisfaction. Our campus at Dubai Knowledge Park offers fully accredited Australian degrees with international recognition and its strategic location offers a dynamic learning environment for us to nurture future leaders.”

Heriot-Watt University Dubai will offer a Bachelor of Engineering in Robotics, Autonomous, and Interactive Systems degree from its campus at Dubai Knowledge Park. Amity University Dubai plans to offer a four-year Bachelor of Science Biotechnology course as part of its 2023-24 academic year offering. The Indian university has a campus at Dubai International Academic City and its biotechnology course will cover topics including bioethics, food biotechnology, immunology, genetic engineering, and fermentation technology.

Dr Vajahat Hussain, CEO, Amity Education, said: "At Amity University Dubai, we firmly believe that Dubai and UAE are the next destination of choice for higher education. We take this as our responsibility alongside fellow universities and Dubai International Academic City to promote Dubai and the UAE as the first choice for students in the region who choose to go abroad for their undergrad and postgrad education.”

SAE Institute, which has a campus at Dubai Knowledge Park, offers a Bachelor of Games Development course, in addition to a Bachelor of Animation degree as well as a Diploma of Augmented and Virtual Reality, to empower and strengthen the credentials of students and professionals aspiring for growth in the UAE’s growing gaming industry. Curtin University Dubai’s campus at Dubai International Academic City also offers a Bachelor of Design (Animation and Game Design) degree. Meanwhile, University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) also offers a Bachelor of Computer Science (Game and Mobile Development) degree that teaches students how to design and implement enterprise grade mobile apps and large-scale games using the latest tools and technologies.

UOWD will also, through its campus at Dubai Knowledge Park, offer the four-year Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) course in Mechatronic Engineering as well as the newly launched Master of Digital Transformation degree through a 1.5-year programme covering topics such as data science, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital transformation strategy and technology.

Dr May El Barachi, Head of the School of Computer Science at UOWD, said: “Digital transformation revolutionises operations and enhances customer value by seamlessly infusing cutting-edge technology into every facet of an enterprise. The programme aims to produce well-rounded professionals who can bridge the gap between business and IT by defining digital transformation strategies and designing and implementing digital solutions.”

Higher education institutions at Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park offer a range of scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year. These include a 100% Academic Merit Scholarship for exceptional students and a 50% scholarship on all diploma and foundation courses at Murdoch University Dubai. Amity University Dubai’s scholarships include a 30% bursary to any UAE nationals or representatives of selected organisations and government institutions that enrol for its programmes. UOWD also offers academic excellence-based scholarships up to 50% as well as a 50% sports scholarship for aspiring athletes.

Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park are part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts, including Dubai Media City, Dubai Internet City, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Studio City and Dubai Design District (d3).

