Dubai-based estate brokerage also reaps awards from Emaar, Nshama and RAK Properties

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai-based real estate brokerage Union Square House (USH) has been named ‘Number One Lifetime Partner’ by Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), in recognition of USH’s exceptional contribution to record-breaking sales at Tilal Al Ghaf over the past four years since the project launch.

The Lifetime Achievement Award received by USH signifies a first-of-a-kind milestone within the real estate industry in the region. The company has demonstrated unwavering excellence by achieving the highest sales figures within the Tilal Al Ghaf community, with an impressive 95% of the development already sold. USH’s proven track record positions it as one of the leading real estate consultancies on the market.

Reflecting on this achievement, Gaurav Aidasani, Founder & Managing Director of Union Square House, expressed his gratitude, stating: "We are honored to receive this esteemed recognition from Majid Al Futtaim, underscoring our commitment to excellence and reaffirming our dedication to providing unparalleled service to our clients. This prestigious award further solidifies our position as a trusted industry leader, setting a benchmark for excellence in real estate brokerage services.”

Located amid the tranquil ambiance of Dubai Hills Estate, Tilal Al Ghaf is MAF's flagship project, offering residents a resort-style living experience centered around the breathtaking Lagoon Al Ghaf.

In addition to MAF’s ‘Number One Lifetime Partner’ recognition, USH has received the “Top Real Estate Agency” award from Emaar Properties for the past 12 years in a row including in 2024. “No other property consultancy in Dubai has received such awards for 12 years in a row,” Gaurav remarked. This year, USH also received an award from RAK Properties, and an award from Nshama for the third year in a row.

USH has previously received awards from Dubai Properties (seven consecutive years), Meraas Properties (2022), Majid Al Futtaim (No.1 Performing Partner 2021), District One Meydan (No.1 Agency 2021), Nakheel (No.2 Agency 2021), RERA (2021), Dubai Holding (2022), and DAMAC Properties (2021).