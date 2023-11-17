Rabat - UM6P Ventures, the investment fund of Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, announced its decision to invest in e-commerce startup Chari to boost financial and digital inclusion in Africa.

A statement from the partners said that UM6P Ventures and Chari entered into a partnership with the ambition of developing a “fintech academy aiming to foster financial inclusion, sustainable growth, and harmonious development through the local Moroccan entrepreneurial ecosystem”

Chari has recently obtained a payment institution license (license d'établissement de paiement), and is now developing the needed technology to provide its partners and customers with embedded financial services.

“This investment, like our other investments in digital transformation, aims to address major challenges. This one is related to Retailtech,” CEO of UM6P Ventures Yassine Laghzioui said.

CEO of Chari Ismael Belkhayat also expressed satisfaction with this partnership, emphasizing that the startup will use the funds raised to “become a leader in B2B e-commerce with embedded finance.” He added that the startup’s objective is to offer local businesses the opportunity to benefit from various financial services.

Founded by Sophia Alj and Ismael Belkhayat, former McKinsey and BCG consultants, Chari aims to digitize the entire value chain of FMCG distribution in Francophone. In May of this year, the Moroccan startup was featured on the list of the fastest-growing businesses in Africa on a ranking made by the British magazine, the Financial Times.

About UM6P Ventures :

UM6P Ventures is the investment fund of Université Mohammed VI Polytechnique (UM6P), aiming to promote entrepreneurship and accelerate scientific innovation in Morocco and Africa. UM6P Ventures operates through two funds : a Deeptech projects fund and a Digital Transformation fund.

UM6P Ventures invests in early-stage startups in digital transformation alongside partners from its extensive network of national and international programs, including incubators, accelerators, and investors such as business angels and venture capital funds.