Workplace wellbeing platform launched in alignment with the UAE National Agenda which outlines mental health as a priority for residents and citizens

50 percent of the UAE’s working population report burnout leading to high turnover rates for companies, according to the National Program for Happiness & Wellbeing

Plumm enriches company culture and employee mental wellbeing

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Plumm, a UK-based pioneering workplace wellbeing services provider, announced its launch in the UAE to support businesses and employees with holistic mental health and wellbeing services.

After going from strength-to-strength empowering workforces across the UK, Plumm’s foray in the UAE aims to bring pioneering services to employees in the region, addressing the growing issue of burnout among the UAE’s workforce.

Plumm is an evidence-backed wellbeing solution. The platform helps organisations cultivate company culture through their mission to make mental wellbeing a reality for every member of the global workforce. The growing popularity of Plumm is evident by the fact that today, more than 60 percent of a company’s workforce on average uses the platform as compared to less than the 3 percent average for insurance-based Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs).

Nearly 50 percent of employees in the UAE’s private sector experience signs of burnout, according to a recent survey conducted by the UAE’s National Program for Happiness & Wellbeing. This, in turn, leads to higher turnover rates as respondents of the survey stated that mental health problems such as depression and anxiety compel them to change their job within a year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that depression and anxiety cost the global economy $1 trillion a year in lost productivity.

Plumm tackles these issues by offering employees care that is tailored to their needs, while helping companies save money in engagement and healthcare costs, with over 150 accredited therapists and specialised coaches, fluent in 17 languages to support employees and businesses.

As mental health becomes a top priority for UAE firms, Plumm seeks to bridge the gaps in employee wellness by providing easy access to accredited therapists through one-on-one video and chat therapy. This is supported by wellbeing courses such as live, interactive monthly workshops, first aid training in mental health, guided meditations, and soundscapes – which are all available via the website, iOS and Android mobile apps, Microsoft Teams, and Slack. Plumm presents employers with fully anonymised real-time analytics that enables them to get a better understanding of their team’s overall wellbeing.

“Mental health is no longer an employee benefit. It is now considered a workplace asset because of the impact it can have on productivity. Happy employees are far more likely to be invested in the success of a company,” said Asim Amin, the Founder and CEO of Plumm who was raised in Dubai. “When employees feel like they’re being taken care of, they’re willing to go the extra mile to achieve business goals. This is why it’s necessary to provide them with the mental wellbeing support they need to thrive in a company.”

Plumm offers comprehensive mental support services, covering everything from intervention to prevention and personal growth, regardless of where an employee is on the mental health spectrum. A handpicked team of accredited therapists from multiple disciplines are available to provide personalised treatments for every employee. A dedicated wellbeing manager is also on hand to help in building bespoke wellbeing strategies for the benefit of the entire company.

With iOS and Android mobile apps featuring specially curated content from Plumm, the platform is well on its way to becoming the go-to mental health platform for organisations in the UAE.

About Plumm

Plumm is a workplace mental wellbeing platform that partners with progressive organisations to help build a more compassionate and productive workforce. Plumm’s mission is to make mental wellbeing a reality for every member of the global workforce. With over 150 accredited therapists and specialised coaches, its platform offers employees evidence-based care tailored to their needs while helping companies save money in engagement and healthcare costs.

