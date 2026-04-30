Kuwait – Ooredoo Kuwait has been awarded an “excellent” rating following a comprehensive emergency evacuation drill conducted at its headquarters in coordination with the country’s Civil Defence authorities, underscoring the company’s commitment to workplace safety and crisis preparedness.

The exercise, carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior’s General Department of Civil Defence, simulated a full-building evacuation and assessed the readiness of both staff and infrastructure to respond to potential emergencies or disasters. Civil Defence officials supervised the drill, providing training and evaluating compliance with established health and safety standards.

In parallel, Ooredoo Kuwait also organised a dedicated awareness workshop in partnership with the Public Fire Force. The session aimed to strengthen employees’ understanding of fire safety procedures, emergency response protocols, and risk prevention, contributing to a broader culture of preparedness and shared responsibility within the workplace.

The Civil Defence assessment concluded by awarding Ooredoo Kuwait’s building the highest rating of “excellent” in recognition of the company’s rigorous adherence to safety procedures, the efficiency of its evacuation process, and its high level of operational readiness.

Commenting on the initiative, Omar Al-Bassam, Chief Human Resources and Administration Service Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, said:

“At Ooredoo Kuwait, the safety of our employees and visitors remains our highest priority. We continuously strengthen our safety and security systems through close coordination with relevant government entities, particularly the Ministry of Interior, Civil Defence, and the Public Fire Force.

“Exercises such as this reflect our commitment to maintaining a safe and stable working environment, while enhancing our employees’ preparedness to respond effectively to emergencies. The success of the drill, achieved in close cooperation with our teams and Civil Defence, has resulted in the building receiving an excellent rating for emergency readiness.”

Osama Al-Ghanim, Director of Services at Ooredoo Kuwait, added:

“The evacuation drill was executed according to a precise operational plan developed in coordination with Civil Defence. Employees were trained in safe evacuation procedures and guided to designated shelters within the building, which were themselves assessed as meeting the highest safety standards.”

He added that the building is equipped with advanced safety systems and clearly defined emergency protocols, which contributed significantly to the favourable assessment.

“Ooredoo Kuwait remains committed to implementing international best practices in health and safety. In collaboration with the Public Fire Force, we have delivered a series of training programmes and workshops covering fire response procedures, evacuation protocols, and first aid. These initiatives form part of a wider strategy to equip employees with the knowledge and skills required to respond effectively in any emergency situation.”

Al-Ghanim concluded by expressing gratitude to the Ministry of Interior and the Public Fire Force for their continued support in strengthening workplace safety standards.