Cairo,: Sky Innovo Developments has announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Innovo Build, a subsidiary of the global Innovo Group, to execute the construction works for the Citystars Park St. project in New Cairo. Representing a total investment of over EGP 100 billion for the overall project, this strategic move reflects Sky Innovo Developments' commitment to planned timelines and its pursuit of establishing new benchmarks for urban development in Egypt.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Tamer Okasha, Managing Director of Sky Innovo Developments, and Mr. Mohamed Gamal, Managing Director of Innovo Build, in the presence of senior leadership from both companies.

This signing marks a pivotal milestone in the development of the 140,000-square-meter project, representing a qualitative leap in mixed-use developments. Sky Innovo Developments is leveraging Innovo Build’s international expertise to ensure the project is delivered according to the highest standards of quality and sustainability, in alignment with global LEED standards.

Tamer Okasha, Managing Director of Sky Innovo Developments, stated: "The signing of this construction agreement with Innovo Build embodies our vision of delivering innovative urban communities. We believe Citystars Park St. will redefine the lifestyle in New Cairo through a unique experience that seamlessly integrates work and leisure in one location, with a strong focus on the sustainability and energy efficiency standards required for LEED certification."

Okasha added: "Choosing Innovo Build reflects our strategy of partnering with entities that possess a proven track record and the ability to adapt modern technology to serve economic and environmental goals. We are committed to driving Egypt’s economic growth by providing thousands of job opportunities and stimulating the tourism, trade, and services sectors. The project will introduce the branded offices in collaboration with Park St., alongside luxury hospitality services managed by the global brand Fairmont."

Mohamed Gamal, Managing Director of Innovo Build, remarked: "We are proud to be the construction partner for this mega-project, which stands as one of Cairo's most prominent future real estate landmarks. Our global expertise spanning four continents, combined with our capability to execute complex Design-Build projects, enables us to provide construction solutions that exceed expectations".

Gamal added: "Innovo Build possesses a strong portfolio in the Egyptian market, granting us a deep understanding of local requirements blended with international standards. At Citystars Park St., we will utilize the latest construction technologies to ensure precision and speed of execution, contributing to the creation of an integrated destination featuring commercial and entertainment spaces."

It is worth noting that the Citystars Park St. project spans a land area of 140,000 square meters, with a total built-up area of approximately 560,000 square meters. It features a primary facade stretching 1.2 kilometers, making it one of the most prominent major urban developments in New Cairo.

Located approximately 20 minutes from Cairo International Airport and 40 minutes from El Sheikh Zayed City, the project offers high levels of international connectivity, enhancing its appeal as an integrated hub for business, tourism, and modern lifestyles. Additionally, the development includes approximately 5,000 parking spaces, ensuring ease of access and reinforcing its role as a premier commercial and entertainment destination.