DUBAI, UAE – Uber today announced the launch of a new initiative designed to make it easier for residents and visitors to support local businesses across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

From independent eateries and retail concepts to cultural districts and lifestyle destinations, the campaign aims to encourage more movement toward the local neighbourhoods and community hubs that shape everyday city life.

Through this initiative, Uber is introducing ride discounts to areas thriving with homegrown businesses and community spirit. By making it easier and more affordable to get there, Uber hopes to support the independent venues, creative spaces, and neighbourhood destinations that play such a vital role to the local economy.

Residents and visitors can use promo code SUPPORTLOCALDXB for Dubai and SUPPORTLOCALAD for Abu Dhabi to enjoy 20% off their trips when traveling to the following locations starting from April 3rd till April 7th:

Dubai:

Alserkal Avenue

Wasl Square

Al Seef

Marsa Boulevard

The Square Nad Al Sheba Gardens

Springs Souk

Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood

Abu Dhabi:

Marsa Al Bateen

Miza

By offering riders discounts to these destinations, Uber is reinforcing its commitment in supporting the local economy and helping people connect with the businesses and experiences that make each city unique.

"This initiative reflects Uber’s commitment to supporting local communities by connecting people not just to places, but to the businesses and experiences that shape the city," said Tala Nsouli, General Manager of Uber UAE "By making it easier to get there, we hope to encourage people to discover places and support homegrown businesses that are the heartbeat of our cities.”

Through its latest initiative in the UAE, Uber matched all in-app tips of AED 10 or more across the UAE, effectively doubling the additional earnings for drivers at no additional expense to riders. It aimed to incentivize community kindness and boost driver earnings during a busy period.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 68 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Media Contacts

Uber

press@uber.co