Manama, Bahrain – Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the BD 35 million monthly issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 109%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 182 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 24th May 2026, and the maturity date is 22nd November 2026.

The weighted average rate of interest is 5.37% compared to 5.29% of the previous issue on 3rd May 2026.

The approximate average price for the issue was 97.355%, with the lowest accepted price being 97.318%.

This is issue No. 2122 (ISIN BH0003235551) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.