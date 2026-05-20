Ras Al Khaimah: Major structural works have been completed at Ras Al Khaimah’s first luxury Grade A office complex, RAK Central Square, with construction progressing in line with the delivery programme. The development will deliver 2.27 million sq ft of high-quality workspace across five buildings, providing modern, flexible floors designed for tier-one businesses.

Superstructure works remain on schedule and are expected to top out (reach full structural height) in Q4 2026, marking a key milestone toward the planned Q4 2027 opening. This construction progress aligns with rising demand for premium Grade A office space in Ras Al Khaimah among regional and international businesses.

RAK Central Square will bring a new generation of Grade A office space to Ras Al Khaimah, featuring large, efficient floorplates of around 16,000 sq ft, modern building systems and high-specification workspace for international companies. The five-building development is designed to meet tier-one occupier requirements, supported by F&B and retail offerings, and a LEED Gold certified design.

Arch Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group CEO of Marjan, said: “RAK Central Square embodies our vision for a new generation of high-quality, Grade A office space in Ras Al Khaimah. It will sit at the heart of RAK Central, a community that integrates regional and international corporates, lifestyle and hospitality to create a future-ready centre. As we deliver this landmark project, we are laying the groundwork for a city that competes on a global stage, attracts world-class companies, enhances livability and supports the emirate’s long-term growth ambitions.”

As part of the wider RAK Central masterplan, the complex is being developed as a mixed-use destination combining Grade A offices with residential, hospitality and retail components in a connected, walkable environment. This growth is supported by new hospitality and residential developments that expand accommodation and amenity capacity for corporate tenants and visiting delegations. Recent announcements include the Radisson Blu Hotel and Radisson Blu Residences by BNW Developments, alongside projects such as One RAK Central by Pantheon Development, Colibri Views by Major Development and Juna by Dara Development.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), said: “RAK Central Square is a critical step in addressing the growing demand for prime office space in Ras Al Khaimah. As investor activity accelerates and more regional and international companies look to establish a presence in the emirate, developments like this will play a central role in supporting business growth and strengthening Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a competitive investment destination. This momentum comes as the emirate continues to attract significant investment across tourism, hospitality, and industry, driving increased demand for premium commercial infrastructure.”

RAK Central offers direct access to key destinations across the emirate, including Al Hamra Golf Course, Al Hamra Mall, The Ritz-Carlton Al Hamra Beach and Wynn Al Marjan Island. The complex is also well connected to regional and international gateways such as Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and Dubai International Airport, aligning with the emirate’s broader economic and tourism ambitions, including its target of attracting 3.5 million visitors annually by 2030.

For leasing enquiries, interested parties may contact:

Ben Johnston, Head of Commercial Agency UAE, JLL

Email: Ben.johnston@jll.com

For more information, visit:

www.rakcentralsquare.com

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 40,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.

About Marjan:

Marjan is the investment, hospitality and lifestyle company in Ras Al Khaimah, redefining destination development by combining visionary master planning with world-class hospitality and vibrant community living. As the force behind iconic projects such as Al Marjan Island, Marjan Beach, RAK Central, and the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island, Marjan is driving Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation into one of the world’s most dynamic, sustainable, and liveable destinations for investors, residents, and visitors alike.