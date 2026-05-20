Kuwait — Action Energy Company K.S.C.P. (Boursa Kuwait: ALFTAQA), Kuwait’s leading local partner for integrated upstream services, owner and operator of one of the youngest rig fleets in the region, today announced the signing of a market maker agreement with National Investments Company (NIC).

This step builds on the strong investor reception to Action Energy Company’s (AEC) initial public offering, and aims to enhance trading liquidity for shareholders.

Under the agreement, NIC will enter paired buy and sell orders on AEC’s shares during trading sessions, within a defined price spread and minimum order size, and at no less than a specified percentage of total monthly trading value. These arrangements are expected to enhance liquidity and support continuous supply and demand for the “ALFTAQA” share.

NIC acted as Sole Listing Advisor, Sole Subscription Agent, Joint Global Coordinator, and Joint Bookrunner for AEC’s IPO and its listing on the Premier Market of Boursa Kuwait in December 2025. The offering attracted strong demand from local and international investors, with subscriptions exceeding the offered value by 5.0 times, with an initial coverage value of KWD 276 million.

About Action Energy Company

Action Energy Company K.S.C.P (Boursa Kuwait: ALFTAQA) is Kuwait’s leading local partner for integrated upstream services and the owner-operator of one of the youngest and most technologically advanced rig fleets in the region. The Company employs more than 1,700 professionals and operates 20 rigs across Kuwait, delivering a comprehensive range of integrated drilling, workover, and oilfield services, covering the full well lifecycle, including workover, directional drilling, slickline, coiled tubing, cementing, mud engineering, electric submersible pumps (ESP), inspection (NDT), and workshop services.

Action Energy has established strategic partnerships with global technology leaders including KCA Deutag, CPVEN, COSL, Expert Optima, NaftoServ, TRG, Jereh, and Kerui. These partnerships support knowledge transfer, delivery of specialised high-value services, and continued expansion of the Company’s oilfield services capabilities. Founded in 2015, Action Energy is committed to strengthening its position as a leading provider of upstream services in Kuwait and across the GCC.

Investor Relations

Eman El Batl

ir@actionenergykw.com

Media Enquiries

Saad Al-Barazi

saad@bensirri.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions of Action Energy Company K.S.C. Actual results may differ from those anticipated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities.