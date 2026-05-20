Cairo, Egypt : Mastercard and CIB, Egypt’s leading and largest private-sector bank, have renewed their partnership to support digital payments innovation and expand access to financial solutions in Egypt.

This partnership enables Mastercard to support CIB across core digital payments capabilities and card issuance, allowing the bank to deliver secure, seamless, and efficient payment experiences for consumers and businesses. By leveraging its advanced technologies, global network, and advisory expertise, Mastercard will support CIB’s offering, strengthening digital payments while enhancing efficiency and access to advanced payment solutions.

Islam Zekry, Group Chief Finance and Operations Officer and Executive Board Member at CIB, stated, “This collaboration underscores our commitment to expanding access to credit, advancing digital innovation, and providing our customers with a superior banking experience. By combining technology with a strong understanding of customer needs, CIB continues to introduce solutions that drive efficiency, strengthen security, and support greater financial inclusion across Egypt.”

Adam Jones, EVP, Division President, West Arabia at Mastercard, added: “As digital transformation continues to scale across Egypt, collaboration remains essential to building an inclusive and resilient payment ecosystem. By combining CIB’s deep market expertise with Mastercard’s global network, technology, and insights, we are enabling more seamless and accessible payment experiences that support consumers, businesses, and the broader financial ecosystem.”