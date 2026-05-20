

PlayReplay, an AI-powered intelligent court system for racquet sports, announced an investment from Alfvén & Didrikson (A&D). Leading this fundraise, A&D invests a total of USD 12 million alongside other investors, including Centre Court Capital, ExM Investment Partners, Charbe Partners, Crimson Sports Capital, and a fund managed by LionTree.

PlayReplay offers real-time electronic line calling (ELC), coaching tools, and analytics, enabling players to access advanced technology previously reserved for the highest professional tier. The technology is transformational, bringing fair play to tennis while making the game more data-driven and interactive. Players and federations worldwide appreciate the solution for its potential to drastically improve the sport and increase participation.

The investment will support PlayReplay’s continued international expansion and the further rollout of its technology across global markets. As part of this growth strategy, the company is also exploring an expansion into the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Egypt identified as key markets.

To support these efforts, PlayReplay is partnering with Söderhub as its local partner in the Middle East to support investment opportunities and partnerships with regional institutions.

“PlayReplay technology is already proven and making waves in markets such as the US and Canada. We believe the Middle East represents a strong long-term opportunity, where ambition, investment, and appetite for next-generation sports infrastructure are accelerating,” said Magdy Shehata, Founder and CEO of Söderhub.

The investment will also support PlayReplay’s expansion into new sports and the further rollout of its technology across global clubs and federations.

“PlayReplay is one of the fastest-growing companies we’ve invested in, operating in a massive market with more than 250,000 courts in the U.S. alone. Hans, Mattias, and the team have built impressive technology with strong execution, and we’re excited to support them in the next phase of growth,” says Måns Alfvén, Co-founder of Alfvén & Didrikson.

"This investment marks a significant milestone on our roadmap to redefine the tennis experience for every player on the planet. The strong interest from investors serves as proof of our product's value and the traction we are gaining in the market. We are incredibly grateful for the resources, advice, and practical support that A&D has already provided, and we foresee a tremendously supportive collaboration,” says Hans Lundstam, CEO and Co-founder of PlayReplay.

“Seeing the technology we’ve built make a real difference for players, coaches, and federations is what drives us. This investment gives us the opportunity to bring that to many more courts and sports worldwide,” adds Mattias Hanqvist, CPO and Co-founder of PlayReplay.