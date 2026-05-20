Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has been named Best Retail Bank in Qatar at The Asian Banker Global Excellence in Retail Finance Awards 2026. The recognition reflects QIB’s continued leadership in retail banking, driven by its strong financial performance, customer-focused innovation, and sustained progress in digital transformation.

QIB’s continued recognition is underpinned by its strong financial performance and disciplined execution across all business segments. In 2025, the Bank reported a net profit of QAR 4.835 billion, representing a 5% growth year-on-year, with total assets reaching QAR 221.1 billion and customer deposits of QAR 142.7 billion. Building on this momentum, QIB delivered strong results in the first quarter of 2026, with net profit attributable to shareholders reaching QAR 986 million for the three months ended 31 March 2026. Total assets increased to QAR 224 billion, while financing assets and customer deposits continued to grow, reflecting the resilience and strength of the Bank’s operating model. The Bank maintained a cost-to-income ratio of 17.0%, the best in the Qatari banking sector.

QIB’s recognition also reflects its continued leadership in digital banking and innovation, supported by strong customer adoption across its digital channels. Mobile banking penetration among active customers reached around 90%, with number of logins exceeding 5 million per month, and total financial and non-financial transactions through mobile banking increased by 32%, highlighting the growing reliance on QIB’s digital ecosystem for everyday banking needs.

The Bank continues to enhance its award-winning QIB Mobile App, which now offers more than 320 features and services, enabling customers to seamlessly manage accounts, access financing and investment services, conduct local and international transfers, and monitor their financial activities securely and efficiently. QIB also recorded strong growth across its digital sales and onboarding, with more than 50% of retail sales and new customers onboarding generated digitally.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “We are pleased to be recognized by The Asian Banker as Best Retail Bank in Qatar. This award reflects the strength of our strategy, the dedication of our teams, and our continued commitment to delivering innovative, safe, and rewarding banking experiences for our customers. As we continue to shape the future of banking in Qatar, this achievement reinforces our commitment to providing accessible, rewarding, and digitally-led financial solutions for our customers.”

The Asian Banker Global Excellence in Retail Finance Awards are widely regarded among the most respected benchmarking programs in the financial services industry, recognizing leadership, innovation, and performance across retail banking and financial services.

For further information, please visit www.qib.com.qa.