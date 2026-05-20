Cairo, Egypt – First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, have entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Network International, a leading fintech company across the Middle East and Africa (MEA). This alliance aims to provide FABMISR with a complete range of payment processing services, accelerating the bank’s digital transformation journey, customer experience, and access to secure, innovative payment solutions, playing a significant role in Egypt's financial inclusion agenda.

Network International will equip FABMISR with a world-class, end-to-end payments platform designed to elevate its digital capabilities. The comprehensive offering includes card issuing and acquiring processing, through Network’s N-Genius™ multi-channel platform, and a suite of value-added services tailored to meet evolving customer needs.

Commenting on the partnership, Mariam Elsamny, Head of Consumer Banking at FABMISR, said: “At FABMISR, we are committed to continuously enhancing the everyday banking experience through secure, seamless, and innovative payment solutions. Our partnership with Network International is a significant step in supporting Egypt’s national financial inclusion agenda while delivering a world-class experience that empowers our customers. By expanding access to smarter payments and improving transaction security, we are offering personalized experiences that deepen customer engagement and reinforce FABMISR’s role as a driving force in the digital economy.”

Dr. Reda Helal, Group Managing Director – Processing, Africa at Network International, commented on the partnership, "We are honoured to be selected as FABMISR's trusted partner for their digital payment journey. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, secure, and scalable payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market. The strategic significance of this partnership reinforces our position at the forefront of digital transformation in Egypt and the wider MEA region."

This partnership highlights Network International’s strength in delivering secure, scalable, and forward-thinking payment solutions to leading financial institutions. It supports the company’s strategic objective to grow its presence in North Africa and reinforce its position as a catalyst for the region’s digital economic transformation.

Benefiting from Network Internationals advanced processing capabilities, FABMISR is set to broaden its digital service portfolio, delivering enhanced value to its customers. This strategic collaboration accelerates speed-to-market, strengthens security, and drives greater operational efficiency.

Aligned with Egypt’s national financial inclusion agenda and Vision 2030, the partnership promotes wider access to secure, efficient, and innovative payment solutions across retail, corporate, and SME segments. It also reaffirms FABMISR’s position as a progressive market leader, committed to leveraging advanced technologies to better serve its growing customer base and contribute to Egypt’s sustainable economic growth.

About FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 74 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.40 trillion (USD 382 billion) as of December-end 2025, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units: 1) Investment Banking & Markets, 2) Wholesale Banking, and 3) Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group.

FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’, and is also ranked among the top 6% of banks globally by Refinitiv’s ESG Scores and ranked the Best diversified bank in MENA by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit https://www.fabmisr.com.eg/en/

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s leading fintech enabler. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments and public sector entities spanning 50+ countries – empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure. Our 3,000+ team members on the ground work closely with 250+ financial institutions and 240,000+ merchants to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready payment and fintech solutions across the region.