Sharjah: Rafid Automotive Solutions has signed a technical and operational partnership agreement with Autorola Gulf, a company specialised in vehicle remarketing solutions and business data analytics. The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation in vehicle-related logistics services and support the transportation and management operations of Autorola’s vehicles, contributing to improved operational efficiency and the delivery of integrated solutions that meet the needs of the automotive sector in the UAE.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of Rafid Automotive Solutions by Ahmed Al Musharrekh, Managing Director of Rafid Automotive Solutions, and Ernst Rascher, General Manager of Autorola Gulf, in the presence of a number of officials and representatives from both sides.

Ahmed Al Musharrekh said: “This agreement represents a strategic step within Rafid’s direction towards building high-value partnerships that support the development of logistics services and the automotive sector. It also strengthens cooperation between Rafid and Autorola in digital and technological solutions, contributing to the advancement of operations and services in line with the highest standards of efficiency and quality.

Through this collaboration, we are keen to provide integrated operational solutions that support our partners’ businesses and enhance the sector’s readiness to keep pace with future developments and evolving market demands.”

He added: “Rafid continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in delivering specialised solutions and services by leveraging its operational and technological capabilities to create sustainable added value for its partners and clients.”

For his part, Ernst Rascher said: “We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with Rafid Automotive Solutions. This partnership reflects our commitment to fostering innovation and enhancing operational excellence in the vehicle sector.

Through this collaboration, we aim to combine our global expertise with Rafid’s strong position in the UAE vehicle services sector to develop smarter and more efficient digital solutions for the industry, and to deliver long-term sustainable value to the UAE market.”

He added that the partnership aims to strengthen innovation and operational efficiency in the sector by leveraging global expertise and local capabilities to develop advanced digital solutions.

The agreement comes in line with Rafid’s commitment to expanding its strategic partnerships with regional and international companies, and to strengthening its operational and logistics ecosystem through advanced solutions that enhance efficiency and service quality.

It also aims to support Autorola’s operational expansion in the UAE market and enhance cooperation in digital and technological solutions in line with the rapid developments in the automotive and digital services sectors, while maintaining alignment with international best practices.

It is worth noting that Rafid Automotive Solutions is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.

Autorola Gulf LLC is part of the global Autorola Group, a company specialised in vehicle remarketing solutions and business data analytics, and works in partnership with Al-Futtaim Group to develop used vehicle business-to-business operations across the Middle East and North Africa region.