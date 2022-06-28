Al Ain: The United Arab Emirates University and the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences stressed the importance of cooperation between the two parties to enhance the strategic partnership, which directly contributes to enriching the culture of academic research and improving its outcomes in order to achieve future goals and visions. It also encourages researchers from faculty members and students to publish their research papers that based on the outcomes of the research studies. The award is one of the distinguished scientific awards that opens broad horizons for researchers at the UAE University, as a national flagship university, that has research facilities in various disciplines.

A joint meeting was held at the award headquarter in Dubai, in the presence of His Excellency Abdulla bin Sougat, Executive Director of the Award, Prof. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research at UAE University, Dr. Juma Al Kaabi, Vice Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dr. Rami Bayram, Assistant Dean for Graduate Studies and Research. Dr. Khadija Barkh, Coordinator of the Research Office at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences.

His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed bin Sougat, Executive Director of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, said that the award is a platform for launching pioneering scientific research in various medical fields, which gives the award a great importance, as one of the leading scientific awards, thanks to the generous care by the founder of the award, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, that promotes the role of medical research and enhances the culture of scientific research in general.

He stressed the strength of the partnership between the Award, since its inception, and the UAE University for its leading role in promoting academic research outcomes, as the national flagship university in the country that has academic experiences and competencies.

Prof. Ahmed Murad – Associate Provost for Research at UAE University stressed the importance role of the award since its inception, as it is encouraging researchers, students and academics, to advance the role of scientific research. The UAE University has always been and is still one of the academic institutions that supports the award and seeks to provide all possibilities to allow researchers to participate in the award, because it has scientific and academic value. He added that the university is currently developing plans and programs to hold scientific research conferences and specialized workshops, in the fields of medical sciences and other sciences in general. The university formed a group of experts and researchers to strengthen the partnership and promote the role of the award in the future providing all research capabilities and facilities to the Award. The two parties agreed to continue work and develop programs and plans that achieve common goals in accordance with the national strategic vision for the next fifty years.

