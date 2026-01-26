DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: (BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire) Pine Labs, a global fintech platform transforming how businesses accept and manage payments, today announced a strategic partnership with Wio Bank, the Middle East’s leading digital financial platform. The collaboration is going to build a modern acquiring infrastructure for Wio Bank with no legacy tech dependency, enabling faster merchant onboarding, real-time settlement capabilities, and seamless multi-mode payment acceptance at scale.

As part of the partnership, Wio Bank will deploy Credit+, Pine Labs’ modular, API-first acquiring platform, to power its core acquiring operations. Built for speed, scale, and configurability, Credit+ enables intelligent rule-based workflows, data-driven decisioning, and optimisation of payment acceptance rates while managing the full merchant acquisition and lifecycle journey through a developer-friendly, tech-first architecture.

Designed on a cloud-native, microservices-based framework, Credit+ allows Wio Bank to efficiently scale acquiring volumes with high availability, enterprise-grade security, and regulatory compliance. The platform supports rapid feature rollouts, real-time insights, and operational resilience critical for digital-first banks operating in high-growth markets.

Commenting on the announcement, B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said, “Our partnership with Wio Bank brings a modern acquiring processing platform to one of the most innovative digital banks in the region. Credit+ is built to deliver high transaction throughput, rapid feature deployment, and seamless scalability through its API-driven, microservices architecture. This collaboration reflects how a modular acquiring stack can help banks move faster, iterate smarter, and scale reliably in a digital-first payments ecosystem.”

Jayesh Patel, CEO of Wio Bank PJSC, said, “At Wio, our focus is on building a banking platform that supports how businesses operate and grow. This partnership with Pine Labs strengthens our ability to deliver simpler, more efficient payment capabilities, from faster onboarding and settlements to easier acceptance across channels. It allows us to continue evolving our infrastructure while building the next generation of payments and value-added services around customer needs, so they can stay focused on running and growing their business.”

Pine Labs partners with leading banks and enterprises globally to modernise legacy financial infrastructure through modular, cloud-native platforms. As the UAE accelerates toward a cashless economy, collaborations between digital-first banks like Wio Bank and global fintechs with strong local presence are playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of payments.