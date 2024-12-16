Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO), the world’s first and only Free Zone with Common Law features dedicated to supporting digital assets companies, has announced a strategic partnership with the India Blockchain Alliance (IBA), India’s leading blockchain advocacy organization. This collaboration highlights a shared vision of fostering an interconnected, talent-driven blockchain ecosystem that advances global cooperation and innovation.

The strategic collaboration is set to position Ras Al Khaimah as a global leader in blockchain innovation, fostering connections between blockchain pioneers in the UAE and India, and delivering real-world solutions that enhance the scalability and efficiency of decentralized technologies.

Bringing together RAK DAO’s ecosystem of over 400 companies and its robust legal and regulatory infrastructure, the partnership offers Indian blockchain businesses seamless access to the UAE market. Conversely, UAE-based companies will gain from IBA’s extensive networks and expertise in India’s blockchain industry, which is home to over 115 million crypto users and a thriving startup ecosystem.

“RAK DAO is proud to collaborate with the India Blockchain Alliance,” said Dr. Sameer Al Ansari, CEO of RAK DAO. “This partnership reflects our shared vision to build a stronger, interconnected blockchain ecosystem and highlights Ras Al Khaimah’s role as a hub for digital innovation.”

This alliance emphasizes the importance of regional collaboration to fully realize blockchain’s transformative potential. By linking Ras Al Khaimah’s innovation-driven ecosystem with India’s dynamic blockchain community, the partnership aims to create a bridge for businesses, enabling them to scale and succeed across borders.

By creating a bridge for blockchain enterprises to access new markets, the partnership underscores the value of shared expertise and mutual support in driving blockchain’s transformative potential. This collaboration is expected to catalyze innovation, foster entrepreneurship, and elevate global awareness of blockchain’s potential to solve complex challenges.

Raj Kapoor, Founder of the India Blockchain Alliance, stated: “This partnership with RAK DAO paves the way for a collaborative blockchain ecosystem that supports businesses and innovators from both regions. Together, we can unlock the potential of blockchain technology to address industry challenges and drive meaningful advancements.”

Aligned with the UAE’s mission to become a leading global technology hub, RAK DAO is focused on building an ecosystem that attracts companies and diverse talent, providing them with the tools and resources needed to scale their businesses within a secure and supportive framework.

Through this partnership, RAK DAO aims to cultivate a future-ready blockchain ecosystem that attracts top-tier talent, drives sustainable innovation, and builds pathways for groundbreaking advancements in decentralized technologies.

About RAK DAO:

RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO) is the world's first and only Free Zone with Common Law features established to support and nurture digital assets companies. In the UAE Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK DAO offers a transparent legislative framework that simplifies the process of opening and operating digital assets companies. By fostering a vibrant ecosystem and providing comprehensive services, RAK DAO drives the future of emerging sectors, propelling innovation, and unlocking the potential of digital assets.

About India Blockchain Alliance:

India Blockchain Alliance (IBA) is the leading advocacy group for blockchain technology in India. IBA is committed to promoting the adoption and development of blockchain technology through education, policy advocacy, and industry collaboration.