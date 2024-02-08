Dubai, United Arab Emirates: WOK BOYZ, a renowned street style Asian food concept, has expanded its presence into its third international market with the grand opening of its flagship restaurant in Toronto, Canada. This momentous move marks a significant milestone for WOK BOYZ, showcasing the brand's commitment to global expansion and catering to diverse palates across international borders.

The new venture in Toronto, Canada reaffirms WOK BOYZ's position as a frontrunner in the world of Asian cuisine, bringing its unique blend of flavours, culinary innovation, and unparalleled dining experience to the heart of Canada. The strategic expansion into North America aligns with WOK BOYZ's mission to become a global household name. The move not only capitalizes on the increasing demand for diverse and innovative dining experiences but also reflects the brand's confidence in the potential for growth in international markets.

Canada represents WOK BOYZ's third international market expansion outside of UAE, following successful ventures in Ghana and Oman. Each of these markets is part of multi-store development agreements, setting the stage for the development of over 25 stores within the next five years in these international markets.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey into North America, and Canada specifically. This expansion not only represents a significant milestone for our brand but also reflects the growing global appeal of our distinctive culinary offerings,” said Gaurav Sabharwal, CEO of WOK BOYZ.

“After establishing our presence in the local and regional markets, our expansion into North America is a strategic business move. Our flavours know no boundaries, and we're excited to share the taste of WOK BOYZ with our new customers in North America. It's more than just food, it's reminiscing the vibes of Asian Street Food that brings people together and enjoy the theatrics of wok cooking,” added Mr. Sabharwal.

WOK BOYZ distinctive offering is a celebration of Pan-Asian flavours, bringing forth the culinary treasures of Southeast Asia. Its unique build-your-own-wok concept allows customers to embark on a personalized gastronomic journey with flavours spanning the Pan-Asian region, while their Signature Street food menu presents iconic creations such as Pad Thai from Thailand, Nasi Goreng from Indonesia, Curry Laksa from Malaysia, Hakka Noodles from China, Ramen from Japan, amongst others and each dish is meticulously crafted to perfection, offering a diverse and indulgent flavour palette.

As WOK BOYZ continues to build on its success, the North American expansion serves as a testament to the brand's resilience and ability to adapt to new markets. This move marks another milestone in the brand’s international expansion, following its successful entries into markets like Oman and Ghana. The company remains dedicated to delivering an exceptional culinary experience, nurturing a sense of community, and contributing to the vibrant food culture in Canada and beyond.

WOK BOYZ currently operates branches in the UAE, including locations on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Internet City, Motor City (Delivery Kitchen), Mirdif City Centre, Sahara Centre - Sharjah, and Oman, with the recent addition in Canada.

About WOK BOYZ

WOK BOYZ has gained significant recognition in Dubai's culinary scene for its genuine tastes inspired by the streets of the Far East. The concept was conceived by a passionate food enthusiast with the goal of blending authentic Far Eastern flavours with an urban setting. By offering customers the freedom and control to customize their wok dishes with a selection of fresh vegetables, proteins, sauces, and toppings, WOK BOYZ empowers both foodies and wok enthusiasts to curate their own unique dining experience. With a selection of fresh vegetables, proteins, sauces, and toppings, WOK BOYZ empowers diners to personalize their meals to their liking. Additionally, the restaurant cultivates a trendy and vibrant atmosphere, featuring eye-catching graffiti murals that are perfect for Instagram-worthy moments.