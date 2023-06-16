The 2023 edition of the Yas in Schools programme has featured record numbers, with over 23,000 students taking part across the academic year

The winners will earn opportunity to take part in the F1 in Schools World Finals in 2024

Abu Dhabi, UAE: This week, Yas Marina Circuit is set to host the record-breaking 13th edition of the Yas in Schools National Finals, with students and teams from schools across the UAE capping off a successful academic year at the final event of the Yas in Schools season.

In a record year that saw more than 23,000 students taking part, the largest Yas in Schools National Finals in the competition’s history will feature over 1,000 students and their teams from schools across the Emirates, showcasing their teamwork from the 2022-2023 season in a final showcase at the home of the #AbuDhabiGP.



In a challenge incorporating multiple layers of academic ingenuity, students from UAE schools have worked across the academic year to build their team’s brand, identify and secure funding and sponsorships while also designing, developing and producing their own model F1 car. All with the aim of producing not only the fastest car on track but also a well-rounded, sustainable brand in line with how F1 teams work on a yearly basis.



As the world’s largest F1 in Schools National Finals, this year’s UAE National Finals will see 6 days of action at Yas Marina Circuit, with over 1,000 students and teams from across the Emirates and internationally competing in a final test of innovation, design and technical excellence, and speed.



Two teams from international schools based in Brazil and Pakistan will be competing in the National Finals – marking a return of international participation for the first time since 2019.



Students as young as 7 years old will be competing across three categories – the F1 in Schools main event, Formula Ethara for younger students, and 4 x 4 in Schools to round out the action.



Ahead of the STEM-focused event, Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: “We are delighted to welcome students from across the UAE and around the world to this year’s ADNOC Yas in Schools National Finals, our thirteenth edition after a record-setting year for the programme.



“The National Finals are something we all look forward to taking place at Yas Marina Circuit, and it’s inspiring to watch the incredibly innovative ideas and concepts that the teams develop each year. We thank ADNOC for its continued support of the programme which continues to grow from strength to strength each year, and we are eager to see what our Engineers of the Future have in store for us this year!”



Winners from this year’s National Finals will be invited to attend and compete at the Yas in Schools Grand Finale event at the #AbuDhabiGP weekend from November 24-26 at Yas Marina Circuit, while also earning the opportunity to compete at the F1 in Schools World Finals in 2024.

Now in its 14th year, Yas in Schools is a youth-focused, nationwide initiative offering schools a pathway into project-based STEM learning programmes, providing students from 6 years and up with the opportunity to learn and apply their skills within science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to create their own F1-inspired racing brand, bringing innovation and ingenuity to their teams to design a model racing car and team identity.

Fans can catch all the action live from the Yas in Schools National Finals presented by ADNOC on the official YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@YasInSchools

For more information, please visit: https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/yas-in-school

