Dubai, UAE: During its latest Annual General Meeting (AGM) and subsequent Board Meeting, The UAE Restaurant Group (UAERG) discussed in depth its plans to strengthen the nation’s foodservice ecosystem. Laying the foundations for a more collaborative future by bringing industry leaders together around shared priorities, the discussions set a decisive tone for the year ahead. With a clear agenda in place for 2026, UAERG is focused on delivering greater member value, building industry capability, and driving measurable impact aligned with the UAE’s national priorities.

Gathering board members and the wider membership, the AGM and Board Meeting was a strategic forum to review progress, reaffirm UAERG’s role as a unifying industry platform, and agree on priorities that will shape the next phase of growth for the UAE’s F&B sector. Discussions centred on moving beyond dialogue and into execution, with a renewed emphasis on practical initiatives designed to deliver tangible outcomes for operators across the market.

During the meetings, the formal reactivation of UAERG’s committees took place, with strong representation from both the board and members. These committees are designed to act as delivery engines for the sector, accelerating progress across priority areas while ensuring initiatives remain grounded in real operational needs and aligned with national direction.

There were also plans established for the Sustainability Committee to advance circularity initiatives across the sector, including food loss and waste measurement, reduction strategies, and sustainable bio-waste pathways. In parallel, the Education & Innovation / Technology Committee will focus on building industry capability through toolkits, training programmes, pilots, and structured best-practice sharing, helping operators translate ideas into scalable execution.

Further supporting this agenda, the Membership Engagement & Events Committee will now be curating a quarterly calendar of engagement sessions, supplier-led workshops, and member showcases to strengthen community connection and commercial value. The Government Relations & Advocacy Committee will also consolidate industry feedback and support policy-aligned implementation through structured engagement with relevant authorities.

UAERG emphasised that committee-led initiatives will be directly aligned with key national programmes, ensuring industry action supports the UAE’s wider strategic goals. This includes contributing to Ne’ma’s ambition to halve food loss and waste by 2030, advancing objectives outlined within the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021–2031 through reduced food waste and improved biological waste recycling, and supporting workforce development through NAFIS.

“Our AGM and Board Meeting reaffirmed UAERG’s role as a delivery platform for the sector, turning collaboration into practical outcomes that support growth, sustainability, and national priorities,” said Abdulla Al Mulla, Chairman of UAERG. “By reactivating our committees with strong member and Board participation, we’re shifting from discussion to execution, focused on measurable progress for the UAE’s F&B ecosystem. We’re proud to align the industry around shared priorities, building capability, improving sustainability, and strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading global culinary destination.”

“This AGM and Board Meeting set a clear direction: practical initiatives, actionable toolkits, and pilots designed for real restaurant operations, so progress is achievable and scalable,” said Amit Nayak, Vice Chairman of UAERG. “Our focus for 2026 is execution with impact, connecting stakeholders, aligning with national frameworks, and helping members lead innovation across the sector through clear deliverables and outcomes that genuinely move the needle.”

As UAERG moves into 2026, it aims to strengthen member engagement, expand partnerships, and collaborate with international associations, supported by a forward calendar of exhibitions, conferences, and sector touchpoints. Through this collective, operator-led approach, UAERG will deliver meaningful progress that supports sustainability, innovation, and long-term growth across the UAE’s dynamic food and beverage ecosystem.

About UAERG:

The UAE Restaurant Group (UAERG) was established in 2020 as the Dubai Restaurants Group and transitioned to its current form in 2022. As a distinguished not-for-profit organisation, the group unites some of the most renowned names in the food and beverage industry, working collectively to elevate the UAE as a global gastronomic hub.

Guided by core values of integrity and innovation, UAERG seeks to promote excellence across the F&B sector while driving job creation and economic growth. The Group is equally dedicated to advancing sustainable practices within the industry.

UAERG also serves as a central resource for research and insights, offering valuable reports on industry trends. Through regular member meetings, advisory sessions, and panel discussions, it provides a platform for dialogue and collaboration, helping shape the future of the UAE’s dynamic F&B scene.

