Alizz Islamic Bank and Talaat Mustafa Group have signed an agreement to provide home financing solutions for the bank’s customers who wish to own a home in the ‘Yamal’ & ‘Jood’ Projects.

Under this agreement, customers will receive competitive financing rates for purchase of residential units in the ‘Jood’ project in Sultan Haitham City which features 7,746 residential units, ranging from luxury villas to modern apartments. Nearly 50% of the total area is dedicated to green and open spaces, while building footprints occupy only 15% of the project, ensuring a sustainable, greenery-rich environment. Jood is designed as a fully integrated community offering shopping, entertainment, administrative, sports, and social facilities, creating a lifestyle that balances luxury and innovation. Alizz Islamic Bank customers will also receive competitive financing rates for purchase of residential units in the ‘Yamal’ project in Wilayat Seeb which provides a luxury beachfront hotel, branded hotel and serviced apartments complemented by 6,220 residential units, including villas, beach cabins, and apartments. Almost 50% of the total area is dedicated to green landscapes, water features, and open beach spaces, while built-up areas occupy no more than 15% of the land, ensuring a healthy, spacious, and visually pleasing environment. .

As ITC developments, Jood and Yamal will enable foreign nationals to purchase freehold residential property in Oman, with associated long-term residency benefits. The developments are expected to appeal to international buyers seeking lifestyle relocation opportunities, second-home ownership and long-term real estate investment in Oman.

Commenting on the signing of this agreement, Saif Al Yahyai, Chief Retail Banking Officer of of Alizz Islamic Bank said: “We are proud to have signed this agreement which will facilitate the ease and flexibility for our customers’ in obtaining homes in the ‘Yamal’ and ‘Jood’ projects. Our home finance solutions provide easy and flexible options for customers to purchase a suitable home that matches their needs. We always strive to facilitate and offer shari’a compliant products that achieve the desired benefit for customers.”

Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) is the MENA region's leading developer of integrated communities and luxury destinations, TMG is now expanding its proven development model to align with Oman's Vision 2040. With a strong legacy of creating sustainable cities and world-class hospitality landmarks, TMG Muscat is set to contribute to Oman's ambitions in tourism, housing and urban development.

Alizz Islamic Bank strives to partner with various real estate development companies, with the aim of providing multiple financing solutions to customers in purchasing homes that match their needs and financial capability across the Sultanate. The Bank continues to partner with real estate developers to create long-term social and economic value.