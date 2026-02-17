Dubai-based regional digital real estate investment platform Stake has raised $31 million in a Series B round led by Emirates NBD, bringing its total funding to $58 million.

Other participants in the round included Mubadala Investment Company, Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), Property Finder, STV NICE, Wa’ed Ventures, GFH Partners and Ellington Properties.

The company, which describes itself as the infrastructure layer connecting global capital to high‑quality real estate, has identified Saudi Arabia as a key growth market after launching its platform in the kingdom in late 2024.

Since entering Saudi Arabia, Stake has closed three real estate funds in the market and channeled more than SAR 416 ($111 million) million into the local sector, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The platform, now serving over 2 million users, expanded into the US industrial real estate market in In October 2025, marking its first entry into North America.

Closer to home, Stake said it is advancing regulated real estate tokenisation through a collaboration with Property Finder. The company has already received In‑Principle Approval (IPA) from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

