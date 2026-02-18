Dubai, UAE – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today enriches the Vertiv™ CoolPhase Perimeter PAM air-cooled range with new ratings of cooling systems and Vertiv™ CoolPhase Condenser. Available now across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), this solution combines energy efficiency, environmental responsibility, and operational resilience, delivering measurable improvements in both power usage effectiveness (PUE) and total cost of ownership (TCO), and helping to extend system lifespan.

Designed for the next generation of data centers, the Vertiv CoolPhase Perimeter PAM now features the highly energy-efficient Vertiv™ EconoPhase Pumped Refrigerant Economizer (PRE), fully integrated into the Vertiv CoolPhase Condenser system. This breakthrough technology aims to reduce energy consumption as it enhances free-cooling and system reliability by using a pumped refrigerant circuit that operates at a fraction of the power required by traditional compressors, while saving space. The Vertiv CoolPhase Perimeter PAM range uses R-513A refrigerant, which features a 70% lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) compared to R-410A, with non-flammability and low toxicity risks. This makes it fully compliant with the EU F-Gas Regulation 2024/573 and ideal for operators seeking to minimize their carbon emissions without compromising cooling performance.

"With this latest addition to the Vertiv CoolPhase Perimeter PAM range, we're making our direct expansion offering more flexible while addressing two critical challenges faced by data center operators today: environmental compliance and operational efficiency," said Sam Bainborough, VP thermal management, EMEA at Vertiv. "The new air-cooled models boost free-cooling capabilities to lower PUE, demonstrating our commitment to providing energy-efficient and environmentally responsible solutions that don't compromise on performance."

The Vertiv™ CoolPhase Perimeter PAM range is designed with features such as variable speed compressors, staged coil together with innovative patented filter technology and seamless integration with Vertiv™ CoolPhase Condenser units through Vertiv™ Liebert® iCOM™ control. This is part of a holistic strategy that considers all elements as part of a single system, enabling intelligent optimization of performance, efficiency and flexibility.

The Vertiv CoolPhase Perimeter PAM range is part of Vertiv’s thermal chain of products and is backed by the Vertiv™ global service organization, providing comprehensive support throughout the equipment lifecycle, from design and commissioning to ongoing optimization, enabling continuous reliability through expert deployment and proactive maintenance.

