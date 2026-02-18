The Wilds is designed to let nature thrive, a community where residents coexist with local wildlife and reconnect with the great outdoors

Residents at The Wilds Residences will enjoy full access to expansive parks and open spaces, scenic cycling and fitness trails, and a series of nature-oriented clubhouses

Located in Dubai’s growth corridor on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, The Wilds is the UAE’s first community with both LEED Platinum and Fitwel 3-Star certifications

The Wilds Residences builds on record-breaking demand for the first phase of the community with villas generating AED 5 billion within days of launch

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar today announced the launch of The Wilds Residences, comprising six mid-rise apartment buildings nestled within The Wilds, the company’s landmark nature-driven community in Dubai. The launch builds on the successful sellout of villas in the first phase, which generated AED 5 billion in sales, underscoring strong demand for wellness-led living communities.

Part of Aldar’s joint venture with Dubai Holding, The Wilds Residences blends thoughtfully designed homes with serene landscapes, adding further depth to The Wilds masterplan, which will immerse families and young adventurers in nature and abundant wildlife.

The new development comprises 740 one- to three-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom duplexes, combining contemporary architecture inspired by natural forms with expansive open spaces. The apartments are surrounded by native and fruit-bearing trees and integrated wildlife habitats that enhance biodiversity while providing privacy, comfort, and a tranquil living environment.

The Wilds Residences is organised around a meandering path at podium level, which features landscaped gardens, nature-inspired play areas, shaded trails, and themed discovery nodes, encouraging outdoor activity, social interaction, and everyday exploration. The podium also accommodates retail outlets, a nursery, a clinic, and covered parking.

Residents will enjoy a carefully curated selection of amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool, children’s splash pads, fitness and yoga areas, a residents-only gym, family lounges, hobby studios, libraries, and dedicated indoor spaces for children and teenagers.

Across the wider Wilds masterplan, residents will have full access to expansive parks and open spaces, scenic cycling and fitness trails, open lawns, and a series of nature-oriented clubhouses. The community is anchored by a central park and the signature Nest Pavilion, a social and educational hub that will foster curiosity, connection with nature and a strong community bond. The family-centric community will be a living classroom for children with incidental play areas, interactive splash pads, and shallow streams encouraging curiosity and exploration within nature. Residents will also benefit from retail offerings and a premium international school with outdoor learning environments located in the wider masterplan.

Strategically located within Dubai’s growth corridor – along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, opposite Global Village – The Wilds offers convenient access to Dubai’s key destinations while providing a peaceful retreat defined by nature.

The Wilds masterplan is the first community in the UAE to achieve both LEED Platinum and Fitwel 3-Star certifications, underscoring Aldar’s leadership in sustainable development and its long-term commitment to environmental responsibility.

The development is open to buyers of all nationalities and will be available for sale on 2 March.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Obaid Alyammahi

Aldar Properties

Radwa El Taweel

Brunswick Group

ALDARCORP@brunswickgroup.com

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 60 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 49 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com or follow us on:

About Dubai Holding

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding reaches millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 500 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors, including real estate, hospitality, entertainment, retail, media and investments.

Our portfolio includes:

Dubai Holding Real Estate , one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, combining the long-standing expertise of Meraas, Nakheel and Dubai Properties. Its portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management.

, one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, combining the long-standing expertise of Meraas, Nakheel and Dubai Properties. Its portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management. Dubai Holding Asset Management , which comprises Dubai Retail, a world-class portfolio of 56 malls and lifestyle destinations, in addition to being the majority strategic shareholder in Dubai Residential REIT, the GCC’s largest and first pure-play residential leasing REIT, as well as TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors.

, which comprises Dubai Retail, a world-class portfolio of 56 malls and lifestyle destinations, in addition to being the majority strategic shareholder in Dubai Residential REIT, the GCC’s largest and first pure-play residential leasing REIT, as well as TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors. Dubai Holding Hospitality , which owns and manages 52 hotels as well as top-notch hospitality brands, including Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company Jumeirah, which manages a portfolio of 29 world-class properties. Dubai Holding Hospitality’s portfolio also comprises a diverse collection of unique award-winning F&B concepts.

, which owns and manages 52 hotels as well as top-notch hospitality brands, including Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company Jumeirah, which manages a portfolio of 29 world-class properties. Dubai Holding Hospitality’s portfolio also comprises a diverse collection of unique award-winning F&B concepts. Dubai Holding Entertainment , the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment company in the region, which comprises leading parks and attractions such as Global Village, Ain Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and The View Palm Jumeirah; and media and entertainment venues such as ROXY Cinemas, Coca-Cola Arena and ARN.

, the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment company in the region, which comprises leading parks and attractions such as Global Village, Ain Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and The View Palm Jumeirah; and media and entertainment venues such as ROXY Cinemas, Coca-Cola Arena and ARN. Dubai Holding Investments , a dedicated vehicle that designs and executes investment strategies to create long-term and sustainable value. The organisation pursues a broad spectrum of opportunities across asset classes and geographies and implements an active portfolio management strategy.

, a dedicated vehicle that designs and executes investment strategies to create long-term and sustainable value. The organisation pursues a broad spectrum of opportunities across asset classes and geographies and implements an active portfolio management strategy. Dubai Holding Land Estates , which is dedicated to optimising and future-proofing the management of the Group’s extensive land bank and supporting its commitment to sustainable urban development and economic diversification in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

, which is dedicated to optimising and future-proofing the management of the Group’s extensive land bank and supporting its commitment to sustainable urban development and economic diversification in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Dubai Holding Community Management, an integrated, customer-centric company that focuses on creating and managing sustainable and vibrant communities. It is committed to fostering a sense of belonging and connectivity amongst its 1.45 million residents living in more than 54+ master communities.

www.dubaiholding.com

www.x.com/dubaiholding

www.instagram.com/dubaiholdin

www.facebook.com/dubaiholding

www.youtube.com/user/dubaiholding

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-holding