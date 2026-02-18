Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Al Baraka Islamic Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has inaugurated its Ramadan offers with an exciting new promotion in collaboration with ADAMAS Motors. The initiative comes as part of the bank’s ongoing effort to reward and support its valued customers during the blessed month while emphasising its commitment to environmentally responsible financing.

Al Baraka Bank will offer a special cashback incentive to the first five customers who purchase electric with REEV technology ROX cars through Baraka Auto Finance at ADAMAS Motors. This limited time offer underscores the bank's dedication to providing innovative solutions that resonate with the needs of its customers. It also falls in line with its corporate social responsibility, promoting green financing that contributes to reducing carbon emissions and supporting Bahrain’s national sustainability goals.

Valid until May 1st, 2026, buyers taking advantage of this offer will receive an instant cashback of BHD 500 upon completing their purchase of either the ROX 01 Premium SUV or ROX Adamas model. The promotion aims to enhance the car ownership experience through the bank’s auto finance service, making it more accessible and rewarding for customers seeking premium vehicle options during the holy month.

Mr Mazen Dhaif, Chief Retail Officer at Al Baraka Islamic Bank, commented on the occasion, stating, “By offering a significant cashback incentive for the first five buyers of environmentally-friendly ROX models via Baraka Auto Finance, we hope to make their vehicle ownership journey more rewarding. This initiative reflects our commitment to meeting our customers’ aspirations while supporting Bahrain’s transition to greener mobility solutions and aligning with the spirit of generosity and community that Ramadan embodies.”

On his part, Mr Abdullah Touqan, General Manager of ADAMAS Motors, commented, “We are proud to collaborate with Al Baraka Islamic Bank in launching this special Ramadan promotion. Our ROX 01 and ROX Adamas models, are designed for motorists seeking style, performance, and sustainability. Offering cashback incentives during this blessed month reinforces our dedication to providing exceptional value and service to our customers.”

For more information about this promotion or to learn about other banking offerings, please visit Al Baraka Islamic Bank's website at www.albaraka.bh, check out the bank's verified Instagram page, or call 13300400.